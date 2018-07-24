Intel : IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel Corp.

By Richard Rubin

The Internal Revenue Service won a court case being closely watched by technology companies on Tuesday, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations.

Tuesday's ruling from a panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals deals a loss to Intel Corp., whose Altera subsidiary challenged the regulation when it was still a separate company. The ruling also doesn't adopt the tougher stance that some courts have taken recently in evaluating tax regulations.

"We conclude that the regulations withstand scrutiny under general administrative law principles, and we therefore reverse the decision of the Tax Court," wrote Chief Judge Sidney Thomas.

He was joined by Judge Stephen Reinhardt, who cast his vote in the case before he died earlier this year. Judge Kathleen O'Malley dissented.

Intel didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

