Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/24 07:52:01 pm
52.275 USD   -0.07%
07:40pINTEL : Promotes Three Corporate Officers
BU
07:34p+12% CAGR GROWT : This Research Provides an in-depth analysis of Glo..
AQ
07:10pINTEL : IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel Corp.
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intel : IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 07:10pm CEST

By Richard Rubin

The Internal Revenue Service won a court case being closely watched by technology companies on Tuesday, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations.

Tuesday's ruling from a panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals deals a loss to Intel Corp., whose Altera subsidiary challenged the regulation when it was still a separate company. The ruling also doesn't adopt the tougher stance that some courts have taken recently in evaluating tax regulations.

"We conclude that the regulations withstand scrutiny under general administrative law principles, and we therefore reverse the decision of the Tax Court," wrote Chief Judge Sidney Thomas.

He was joined by Judge Stephen Reinhardt, who cast his vote in the case before he died earlier this year. Judge Kathleen O'Malley dissented.

Intel didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

Write to Richard Rubin at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
07:40pINTEL : Promotes Three Corporate Officers
BU
07:34p+12% CAGR GROWTH TO BE ARCHIVED BY T : This Research Provides an in-depth analys..
AQ
07:10pINTEL : IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel Corp.
DJ
06:24pINTEL : Promotes Three Corporate Officers
PU
05:06pINTEL : to Collaborate with SiTime on MEMS Timing for 5G Modems
BU
04:32pDOW MOVERS : Mmm, cat
AQ
07/23INTEL CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/23INTEL : and Forbes Partner on New Digital Publication 'Forbes AI'
AQ
07/23Magna-BAIC deal raises prospects for an 'automotive Foxconn' in China
RE
07/20INTEL : to Acquire eASIC Adding to Our Programmable Solutions Talent and Capabil..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:23pIntel loses court case to the IRS 
12:02pIntel to collaborate with SiTime on MEMS timing for 5G modems 
09:40aDIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
05:37a4 Members Of The $800+ Billion Market Cap Club 
03:07aValue And Quality In Technology Stocks 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 68 427 M
EBIT 2018 21 980 M
Net income 2018 18 574 M
Debt 2018 13 247 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 13,48
P/E ratio 2019 13,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,73x
EV / Sales 2019 3,61x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 58,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION13.32%241 901
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 655
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.89%152 290
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.80%112 576
BROADCOM INC-15.64%90 795
MICRON TECHNOLOGY32.03%63 813
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.