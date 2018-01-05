Intel : Industry Testing Shows Recently Released Security Updates Not Impacting Performance in Real-World Deployments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018 - As Intel and others across the industry partner to protect customers from the exploits (referred to as 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown') reported Wednesday, extensive testing has been conducted to assess any impact to system performance from the recently released security updates. Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft are among those reporting that they are seeing little to no performance impact.

Specific findings include:

Intel continues to believe that the performance impact of these updates is highly workload-dependent and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time.

MORE: