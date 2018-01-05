Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Intel : Industry Testing Shows Recently Released Security Updates Not Impacting Performance in Real-World Deployments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 04:44am CET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018 - As Intel and others across the industry partner to protect customers from the exploits (referred to as 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown') reported Wednesday, extensive testing has been conducted to assess any impact to system performance from the recently released security updates. Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft are among those reporting that they are seeing little to no performance impact.

Specific findings include:

Apple : 'Our testing with public benchmarks has shown that the changes in the December 2017 updates resulted in no measurable reduction in the performance of macOS and iOS as measured by the GeekBench 4 benchmark, or in common Web browsing benchmarks such as Speedometer, JetStream, and ARES-6.'

Microsoft: 'The majority of Azure customers should not see a noticeable performance impact with this update. We've worked to optimize the CPU and disk I/O path and are not seeing noticeable performance impact after the fix has been applied.'

Amazon: 'We have not observed meaningful performance impact for the overwhelming majority of EC2 workloads.'Google: 'On most of our workloads, including our cloud infrastructure, we see negligible impact on performance.'

Intel continues to believe that the performance impact of these updates is highly workload-dependent and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time.

MORE:

Intel Corporation published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 03:44:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
04:44a INTEL : Industry Testing Shows Recently Released Security Updates Not Impacting ..
03:41a INTEL : Security flaws put phones, computers at risk
03:35a Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw
02:55a INTEL : Wrestled With Chip Flaws for Months
01:27a GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Intel Corpora..
01:23a How a researcher hacked his own computer and found 'worst' chip flaw
01:11a INTEL : Wrestled With Chip Flaws for Months
01/04 INTEL : Security Exploits and Intel Products
01/04 INTEL : Issues Updates to Protect Systems From Security Exploits
01/04 INTEL : Issues Updates to Protect Systems from Security Exploits
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/04 Intel updates flawed chips; Barclays says co. won't take financial hit
01/04 Tech giants scurry to patch chip flaws; Intel -2.6%
01/04 Intel CEO share sale under the spotlight
01/03 Intel responds to security flaw report; INTC trims losses, AMD cuts gains
01/03 AMD +6.7% on Intel chip flaw report
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 62 049 M
EBIT 2017 18 561 M
Net income 2017 13 998 M
Debt 2017 13 042 M
Yield 2017 2,38%
P/E ratio 2017 15,52
P/E ratio 2018 15,06
EV / Sales 2017 3,62x
EV / Sales 2018 3,47x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | INTC | US4581401001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Stacy J. Smith President-Manufacturing, Operations & Sales
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-1.95%211 817
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 718
NVIDIA CORPORATION3.02%120 806
BROADCOM LIMITED3.94%108 935
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.08%104 046
SK HYNIX INC--.--%53 228
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.