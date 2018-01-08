Intel : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in Frames per Second in Devices as Thin as 17 mm

Today, Intel is launching a first-of-its kind processor: the 8 Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Radeon™ RX Vega M Graphics. Packed with features and performance crafted for gamers, content creators and fans of virtual and mixed reality, it expands Intel's portfolio thanks to its optimization for small form factors like 2 in 1s, thin and light notebooks, and mini PCs.

More: 8 Gen Intel Core with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics (Product Overview) | 8 Gen Intel Core (Press Kit) | 2018 CES (Press Kit)

Among the devices launching with this processor: new thin and lightweight 2 in 1s from Dell* and HP* as well as the most powerful NUC Intel has ever introduced. The new 8 Gen Intel Core processor will come in two configurations:

8 Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon™ RX Vega M GL Graphics (65W total package power)

8 Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon™ RX Vega M GH Graphics (100W total package power), which features an unlocked configuration

Setting the Stage for Continued Innovation

Intel first shared initial details about this new addition to the 8 Gen Intel Core processor family in early November. It brings together the Intel quad-core CPU, Radeon RX™ Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated HBM2 using Intel's Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology. EMIB acts as a high-speed intelligent information bridge between the GPU and HBM2 and reduces the usual silicon footprint to less than half that of discrete components implemented separately.

With this space savings, OEMs have more freedom and flexibility to create innovative thin and light devices. For example, many 3-year-old systems weigh nearly 7 pounds, last a mere four hours and are more than 32 mm thick. With this new processor, enthusiast devices are slimmed to under 17 mm and can run up to eight hours on a single charge, while still delivering next-level performance. This, combined with the new real-time power sharing framework and software drivers, is a prime example of hardware and software innovations intersecting to create new possibilities.

A Processor for Gamers, Content Creators and Other Enthusiasts

The new 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon™ RX Vega M graphics delivers a top-of-the-line experience to gamers and VR enthusiasts. This includes up to three times the frames per second on thinner, lighter and smaller devices compared with similar systems from three years ago and up to 40 percent compared with current discrete graphics. Now, gamers can play the latest titles like 'Vermintide* 2' in high resolution on the go or in their living room with smooth motion and vivid colors, all as part of a truly immersive gaming experience.

Content creators can also do more with this new processor, whether it's creating 3D images from scratch, editing videos seamlessly at home or on the go, or using the most popular creative applications. Compared with a 3-year-old PC with discrete graphics, content creation with Adobe Premier Pro* is 42 percent faster. Imagine the combined flexibility and performance enabled with this new processor for content creators in the growing 2 in 1 form factors for PCs.

With the performance and graphics capability to run everything from Windows* Mixed Reality headsets to Oculus*, consumers have the options of which reality fits them best - whether they want to watch live sports and movies, explore famous landmarks or play VR games - all on a PC that is sleek, thin and smaller than they expect.

8 Gen Momentum Continues

In addition to the Intel NUC and new Dell and HP devices, this new 8th Gen Intel Core processor will enable a gaming cloud solution brought on by Artesyn* and Gamestream*. But this is only the start of what's coming with the 8 Gen Intel Core product portfolio this year. Expect to see more from Intel on the high-end performance notebook segment, the Intel Core H-series, Intel® Optane™ memory coming to 8 Gen Intel Core mobile devices for the first time and more details on 8 Gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ platform for businesses.

A variety of new 8th Gen Intel Core devices will be on display at Intel's CES booth, #100048 in Central Hall South at the Las Vegas Convention Center. To stay up to speed on all of the company's CES news, visit the 2018 CES Press Kit and tune in to Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's pre-show keynote, focused on how data is shaping innovation.

Intel, the Intel logo, Intel Core, Intel Optane and Intel vPro are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Intel technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software or service activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. Check with your system manufacturer or retailer or learn more at www.intel.com.

As projected on Intel Reference Platform using a 75WHr Battery and 4K Panel on Windows 10* 4K 24fps 10bit HEVC Local Video Playback Component Average Power: 8th Gen: Intel® Core™ i7-8705G Processor, PL1=65W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4.1GHz, Memory: 16GB, Storage: SSD, Graphics: Radeon* RX Vega M GL, OS: Windows* 10, Screen: 4K, Battery Size: 75WHr

As measured by Vermintide 2 on Intel Reference Platform: 8th Gen: Intel® Core™ i7-8705G Processor, PL1=65W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4.1GHz, Memory: 16GB, Storage: SSD, Graphics: Radeon* RX Vega M GL, OS: Windows* 10; 3 year old: Intel® Core™ i7-4720HQ Processor, PL1=47W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 3.6GHz, on Asus*, Memory: 8GB DDR3, Storage: 1TB HDD 5400RPM, Graphics: NVIDIA* GTX950M, OS: Windows* 10

As measured by Hitman* Gaming Workload on Intel Reference Platform: 8th Gen: Intel® Core™ i7-8705G Processor, PL1=65W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4.1GHz, Memory: 16GB, Storage: SSD, Graphics: Radeon* RX Vega M GL, OS: Windows* 10; Intel® Core™ i7-8550U Processor, PL1=15W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4.0GHz, on Asus 17'*, Memory: Dual Channel 16GB DDR4 2400, Storage: 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD 5400RPM, Graphics: NVIDIA* GTX 1050 4GB GDDR5, OS: Windows* 10

As measured by Adobe Premier Pro CC 2018 Workload on Intel Reference Platform: 8th Gen: Intel® Core™ i7-8705G Processor, PL1=65W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4.1GHz, Memory: 16GB, Storage: SSD, Graphics: Radeon* RX Vega M GL, OS: Windows* 10; 3 year old: Intel® Core™ i7-4720HQ Processor, PL1=47W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 3.6GHz, on Asus*, Memory: 8GB DDR3, Storage: 1TB HDD 5400RPM, Graphics: NVIDIA* GTX950M, OS: Windows* 10

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel® microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information, visit www.intel.com/benchmarks.

Benchmark results were obtained prior to implementation of recent software patches and firmware updates intended to address exploits referred to as 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown.' Implementation of these updates may make these results inapplicable to your device or system.