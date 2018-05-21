Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intel : Security Exploits and Intel Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

Security researchers on Jan. 3 disclosed several software analysis methods that, when used for malicious purposes, have the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from many types of computing devices with different vendors' processors and operating systems.

Intel is committed to product and customer security and to responsible disclosure.

News

The Newest:
May 21, 2018: Addressing New Research for Side-Channel Analysis

By Date:
Jan. 3, 2018: Intel Responds to Security Research Findings
Jan. 4, 2018: Intel Issues Updates to Protect Systems from Security Exploits
Jan. 4, 2018: Industry Testing Shows Recently Released Security Updates Not Impacting Performance in Real-World Deployments
Jan. 8, 2018: Intel CEO Addresses Security Research Findings during 2018 CES Keynote Address
Jan. 9, 2018: Intel Offers Security Issue Update
Jan. 10, 2018: Intel Security Issue Update: Initial Performance Data Results for Client Systems
Jan. 11, 2018: Intel's Security-First Pledge
Jan. 11, 2018: Intel Security Issue Update: Addressing Reboot Issues
Jan. 17, 2018: Firmware Updates and Initial Performance Data for Data Center Systems
Jan. 22, 2018: Root Cause of Reboot Issue Identified; Updated Guidance for Customers and Partners
Feb. 7, 2018: Security Issue Update: Progress Continues on Firmware Updates
Feb. 14, 2018: Expanding Intel's Bug Bounty Program: New Side Channel Program, Increased Awards
Feb. 20, 2018: Latest Intel Security News: Updated Firmware Available for 6th, 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core Processors, Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and More
March 15, 2018: Advancing Security at the Silicon Level
April 6, 2018: Bringing the Security-First Pledge to Life with New Intel Product Assurance and Security Group
April 16, 2018: Securing the Digital World: Intel Announces Silicon-Level Security Technologies, Industry Adoption at RSA 2018
May 3, 2018: Addressing Questions Regarding Additional Security Issues

Resources

Partner Announcements

Microsoft Azure: Securing Azure Customers from CPU Vulnerability
Google Security Blog: More Details About Mitigations for the CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Amazon AWS: Processor Speculative Execution Research Disclosure
Apple: About Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities in ARM-Based and Intel CPUs

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 21:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
05/21INTEL : Addressing New Research for Side-Channel Analysis
PU
05/21INTEL : Security Exploits and Intel Products
PU
05/21INTEL : The Many Ways to Define Artificial Intelligence
PU
05/21INTEL : 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Bui..
AQ
05/19AT&T : Working With SKT and Intel to Launch a New Open Infrastructure Project, A..
AQ
05/18INTEL INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE AND ENGI : Empowering the Innovators of Tomorrow
PU
05/18INTEL : 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Bui..
BU
05/18INTEL : touts scale of carport solar installations
AQ
05/17INTEL AT 50 : Intel’s 1101
PU
05/17INTEL : Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/21Micron and Intel announce production and shipment of NAND tech 
05/21Semiconductors show strength on Micron guidance, eased trade tension 
05/21Intel Delivers 
05/21Intel's Hot Shares 
05/18Roth IRAs From A Retiree's Perspective - Great For The Young And Young At Hea.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 67 593 M
EBIT 2018 21 110 M
Net income 2018 17 938 M
Debt 2018 14 264 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 14,24
P/E ratio 2019 13,97
EV / Sales 2018 3,99x
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
Capitalization 255 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | INTC | US4581401001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 59,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION15.90%255 415
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 637
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.02%150 369
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.84%108 004
BROADCOM INC-8.14%98 355
MICRON TECHNOLOGY29.84%63 439
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.