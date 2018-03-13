Intel Shares See Lift From Broadcom/Qualcom Deal Reversal on National Security Grounds -- Market Mover

President Trump's decision to block Broadcom Ltd.'s (>> company sheet) takeover of Qualcomm Inc. on national security grounds delivers a nice boost to Intel Corp.'s (>> company sheet) stock, erasing intra-day losses, and sending shares up 1.5% after hours to $52.30, its 52-week high set during regular trading on March 9. Shares of Qualcomm fall 4.6% to $59.95, while Broadcom's gain 0.5% to $264.25. NXP Semiconductors NV, which Qualcomm has been trying to buy, gains 0.6% to $124.40. ([email protected]; @mjarmental)