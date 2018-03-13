Log in
INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Intel Shares See Lift From Broadcom/Qualcom Deal Reversal on National Security Grounds -- Market Mover

03/13/2018 | 01:14am CET

President Trump's decision to block Broadcom Ltd.'s (>> company sheet) takeover of Qualcomm Inc. on national security grounds delivers a nice boost to Intel Corp.'s (>> company sheet) stock, erasing intra-day losses, and sending shares up 1.5% after hours to $52.30, its 52-week high set during regular trading on March 9. Shares of Qualcomm fall 4.6% to $59.95, while Broadcom's gain 0.5% to $264.25. NXP Semiconductors NV, which Qualcomm has been trying to buy, gains 0.6% to $124.40. ([email protected]; @mjarmental)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM LIMITED 3.57% 262.84 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV -0.05% 123.62 Delayed Quote.5.63%
QUALCOMM -0.35% 62.81 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 993 M
EBIT 2018 19 591 M
Net income 2018 15 726 M
Debt 2018 9 105 M
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 15,71
P/E ratio 2019 14,56
EV / Sales 2018 3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 3,70x
Capitalization 244 B
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 52,6 $
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION13.06%243 623
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%222 168
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.79%148 425
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.84%109 920
BROADCOM LIMITED-1.21%101 370
MICRON TECHNOLOGY32.76%63 123
