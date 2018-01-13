Log in
INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Report
Intel : Technologies, Products and Booth Receive Industry Accolades at CES 2018

01/13/2018 | 01:49am CET

At CES 2018, Intel Corporation was at the forefront of demonstrating how data is transforming the world around us and driving the next great wave of technological innovation.

Press Kit:2018 CES

Throughout the week, CES attendees visiting Intel's exhibit were treated to an array of experiences powered by innovative technologies and partnerships all aimed at delivering amazing experiences to improve our daily lives. Many of these innovations - building the autonomous future, driving insights with Intel AI, creating a new wave of VR and immersive media, powering the next generation of compute - received prestigious awards and recognition.

Intel's products recognized at CES include:

Best Booth/Exhibit

New Compute Solutions Powered by Intel

Smart City Solutions

Drones

New 8th Generation Intel Core Processor-Powered PCs

Intel-Powered PCs


» Download all DAY 1 images (ZIP, 198 MB)
» Download all DAY 2 images (ZIP, 38 MB)
» Download all DAY 3 images (ZIP, 2 MB)

Intel Corporation published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 00:49:01 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 62 049 M
EBIT 2017 18 561 M
Net income 2017 14 118 M
Debt 2017 13 042 M
Yield 2017 2,48%
P/E ratio 2017 14,75
P/E ratio 2018 14,35
EV / Sales 2017 3,48x
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
Capitalization 203 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | INTC | US4581401001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Stacy J. Smith President-Manufacturing, Operations & Sales
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-7.93%203 159
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%205 855
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.60%135 792
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.04%109 072
BROADCOM LIMITED2.57%107 503
SK HYNIX INC--.--%49 735
