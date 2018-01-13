Intel : Technologies, Products and Booth Receive Industry Accolades at CES 2018

At CES 2018, Intel Corporation was at the forefront of demonstrating how data is transforming the world around us and driving the next great wave of technological innovation.

Press Kit:2018 CES

Throughout the week, CES attendees visiting Intel's exhibit were treated to an array of experiences powered by innovative technologies and partnerships all aimed at delivering amazing experiences to improve our daily lives. Many of these innovations - building the autonomous future, driving insights with Intel AI, creating a new wave of VR and immersive media, powering the next generation of compute - received prestigious awards and recognition.

Intel's products recognized at CES include:

Best Booth/Exhibit

New Compute Solutions Powered by Intel

Smart City Solutions

Drones

New 8th Generation Intel Core Processor-Powered PCs

Intel-Powered PCs