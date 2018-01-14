Intel : Welcome to the Future of Retail, Where the Store Responds to You

At Intel, we believe in the transformative power of data and that intelligent data management for real-time insights isn't just a competitive advantage, but a strategic imperative. Our goal is to help retailers - from brick-and-mortar to online - unify and connect every single shopping experience, respond more effectively to customers and reinvent the retail experience.
At last year's NRF, Intel announced responsive retail IoT technologies and a $100 million investment in advancing retail innovation. One year later, we are seeing measurable results as our responsive technologies have been adopted by retailers in nearly 60 stores with 2,000 sensors and 26 partners aligned to the vision to scale in a variety of environments. Through Intel Capital, investments were made in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) automation. Intel has activated the retail ecosystem, delivering off-the-shelf market-ready solutions and addressing some of retail's biggest challenges: changing the way consumers shop, accelerating automation and managing businesses.
Across the globe, leading retailers are modernizing by embracing technologies such as IoT, AI and analytics to personalize the customer experience and reshape the supply chain. One example is JD*, one of the largest online retailers in China. It has opened its first staff-free store called D-Mart* at its company headquarters. Staff-free stores are a growing international trend bringing the conveniences of online retailing into the physical shop.
Imagine walking into a D-Mart store in the middle of the night, selecting an item, paying and leaving without any human interaction. Still, there's a detailed data footprint of the transaction from which actionable insights can be drawn. How? The store is equipped with a responsive technology suite that includes smart shelves, intelligent cameras, gateways and sensors, smart counters for frictionless checkout, and smart digital signage.
JD's staff-free store leverages a suite of Intel responsive technologies that range from edge computing to digital signage to point of sale (POS) solutions. The two companies will continue to collaborate on developing IoT solutions that reimagine the future of brick-and-mortar stores to help over 6.8 million mom-and-pop retailers throughout China meet customers' expectations and remove existing sales barriers.
Intel Corporation published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 16:34:08 UTC.