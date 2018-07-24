Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/24 05:42:32 pm
52.665 USD   +0.68%
05:06pINTEL : to Collaborate with SiTime on MEMS Timing for 5G Modems
BU
04:32pDOW MOVERS : Mmm, cat
AQ
07/23INTEL CORPORATI : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intel : to Collaborate with SiTime on MEMS Timing for 5G Modems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

Intel and SiTime Corporation*, a provider of MEMS timing solutions, have announced that they will work together on robust, tiny and low-power microelectromechanical (MEMS) timing solutions for Intel's 5G modem platforms. SiTime's MEMS solutions provide enhanced reliability and withstand environmental stressors. They are used in consumer electronics, networking and telecom infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial and automotive applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005284/en/

SiTime MEMS timing solutions are tiny and low power, offering up to 20 times better robustness, reli ...

SiTime MEMS timing solutions are tiny and low power, offering up to 20 times better robustness, reliability and performance. (Photo courtesy of SiTime)

“Intel's modem technology and SiTime's MEMS timing solutions will help customers for our 5G modems gain high levels of reliability and to truly take advantage of the performance and capacity that 5G will bring.”
– Dr. Cormac Conroy, corporate vice president and general manager of the Communication and Devices Group at Intel Corporation.

Why It's Important: In partnership with SiTime, Intel will be able to offer customers MEMS timing solutions that enable modems to better withstand vibration, shock and rapid temperature changes, which can interrupt the timing signal. These MEMS solutions with a MHz resonator design use substantially less power than legacy quartz solutions and can run longer and will meet the high-performance requirements of Intel 5G modem platforms. Intel 5G platforms will become available in 2019.

Who It's For: The collaboration will deliver solutions to customers seeking more reliable 5G connectivity in phones and other products.

More Context: SiTime Press Release | Intel 5G | 5G Press Kit

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the most amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
05:06pINTEL : to Collaborate with SiTime on MEMS Timing for 5G Modems
BU
04:32pDOW MOVERS : Mmm, cat
AQ
07/23INTEL CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/23INTEL : and Forbes Partner on New Digital Publication 'Forbes AI'
AQ
07/23Magna-BAIC deal raises prospects for an 'automotive Foxconn' in China
RE
07/20INTEL : to Acquire eASIC Adding to Our Programmable Solutions Talent and Capabil..
AQ
07/20INTEL : Technology Aids in Preserving the Great Wall of China
AQ
07/20MICRON TECHNOLOGY : and Intel Announce Update to 3D XPoint Joint Development Pro..
AQ
07/20INTEL : UNICOM Engineering Launches Appliances Featuring Low-Power Intel Atom C3..
AQ
07/20INTEL : and Micron part ways on 3D XPoint memory partnership
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:40aDIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
05:37a4 Members Of The $800+ Billion Market Cap Club 
03:07aValue And Quality In Technology Stocks 
07/23The NOT Top Ten Stocks For The Next Decade 
07/23BIG WEEK OF EARNINGS FOR CHIP SECTOR : Which Companies Are Set Up For The Bigges.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 68 427 M
EBIT 2018 21 980 M
Net income 2018 18 574 M
Debt 2018 13 247 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 13,48
P/E ratio 2019 13,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,73x
EV / Sales 2019 3,61x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 58,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION13.32%241 901
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 655
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.89%152 290
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.80%112 576
BROADCOM INC-15.64%90 795
MICRON TECHNOLOGY32.03%63 813
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.