Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 06:17pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) between July 27, 2017 and January 4, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intel investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Intel class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1265.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Daniel Sadeh, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there is a fundamental design flaw in Intel’s processor chips as they contain a feature that makes them vulnerable to hacking; (2) updates to fix the problems in Intel’s processor chips could cause Intel chips to operate 5-30 percent more slowly; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 12, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1265.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Daniel Sadeh of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
06:17p Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporatio..
05:01p Nvidia patch release adds to scope of Spectre worries
11:15a INTEL : Mobileye unveil first autonomous car
04:05a MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Intel curb their partnership. What it means for Boise's top ..
03:29a INTEL @ 2018 CES : Day 1 Summary
01:58a Microsoft says security patches slowing down PCs, servers
01:58a Microsoft says security patches slowing down PCs, servers
01/09 2018 CES : New Smart and Connected Home Devices Start with Intel Inside
01/09 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD Hits a Snag Over Patch for Chip Flaw
01/09 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD Hits a Snag Over Patch for Chip Flaw
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:15a When The Bulls Growl And The Bears Moo - Stock Market Outlook 2018
01/09 Intel Corporation (INTC) on 16th Annual JP Morgan CES Tech Forum Transcript
01/09 Intel reveals its smart home tech impact at CES
01/09 AMD Roadmap Update Indicates A Strong 2018 And Beyond
01/09 BLACKBERRY : Turns Out Intel Leads, QNX Lags
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 62 049 M
EBIT 2017 18 561 M
Net income 2017 14 118 M
Debt 2017 13 042 M
Yield 2017 2,47%
P/E ratio 2017 14,82
P/E ratio 2018 14,42
EV / Sales 2017 3,50x
EV / Sales 2018 3,35x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | INTC | US4581401001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Stacy J. Smith President-Manufacturing, Operations & Sales
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-3.08%204 142
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%211 924
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.73%134 496
BROADCOM LIMITED5.98%109 542
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.48%108 796
SK HYNIX INC--.--%52 288
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.