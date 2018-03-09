Intellicheck : and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, today announced that Intellicheck, Inc. and Honeywell International have confidentially settled all pending patent related matters between them in both federal court and at the Patent, Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

In the case of Intellicheck, Inc. v. Honeywell International, Inc., Case No. 2:16-cv-00341 (W.D. Wash.), on February 15, 2018, Judge James L. Robart issued an order granting the parties Joint Notice of Voluntary Dismissal wherein both sides bore their own attorneys’ fees, costs and other expenses.

In addition to the dismissal of the federal court proceeding, the proceedings involving the two Covered Business Method Review challenges of U.S. Patent No. 7,899,751, brought by Honeywell International, were terminated by the PTAB on March 1, 2018 at the joint request of the parties.

About Intellicheck NYSE American: IDN Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that provide real-time identification authentication and age verification. Founded in 1994, Intellicheck has grown to serve dozens of Fortune 500 companies including retail and financial industry clients, police departments, national defense clients at agencies, major seaports, and military bases, and diverse state and federal government agencies.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Intellicheck’s future expectations, including: the advantages of our products, future demand for Intellicheck’s existing and future products, whether revenue and other financial metrics will improve in future periods, whether Intellicheck will be able to execute its turn-around plan or whether successful execution of the plan will result in increased revenues, whether sales of our products will continue at historic levels or increase, whether brand value and market awareness will grow, whether the Company can leverage existing partnerships or enter into new ones, and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this website and use words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “strategy,” “target” and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will” and “would” are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PSLRA. This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Intellicheck, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as market acceptance of Intellicheck’s products and the presently anticipated growth in the commercial adoption of the Company’s products and services, changing levels of demand for Intellicheck’s current and future products, Intellicheck’s ability to reduce or maintain expenses while increasing sales, customer results achieved using our products in both the short and long term, success of future research and development activities, Intellicheck’s ability to successfully manufacture, market and sell its products, Intellicheck’s ability to manufacture its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand within required delivery time periods while meeting its quality control standards, any delays or difficulties in the Company’s supply chain, the success of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts coupled with the typically long sales and implementation cycle for its products, Intellicheck’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights, changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company’s products, the Company’s continued ability to access government-provided data, the risks inherent in doing business with the government including audits and contract cancellations, liability resulting from any security breaches or product failure, and other risks detailed from time to time in Intellicheck’s reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information.

