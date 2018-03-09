Intellicheck : and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Intellicheck,
Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: IDN), an industry leader in identification
authentication solutions, today announced that Intellicheck, Inc. and
Honeywell International have confidentially settled all pending patent
related matters between them in both federal court and at the Patent,
Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).
In the case of Intellicheck, Inc. v. Honeywell International, Inc., Case
No. 2:16-cv-00341 (W.D. Wash.), on February 15, 2018, Judge James L.
Robart issued an order granting the parties Joint Notice of Voluntary
Dismissal wherein both sides bore their own attorneys’ fees, costs and
other expenses.
In addition to the dismissal of the federal court proceeding, the
proceedings involving the two Covered Business Method Review challenges
of U.S. Patent No. 7,899,751, brought by Honeywell International, were
terminated by the PTAB on March 1, 2018 at the joint request of the
parties.
About Intellicheck NYSE American: IDN Intellicheck is a trusted
industry leader in technology solutions that provide real-time
identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible
for our clients to enhance safety and awareness, increase revenues,
improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Founded
in 1994, Intellicheck has grown to serve dozens of Fortune 500 companies
including retail and financial industry clients, police departments,
national defense clients at agencies, major seaports, and military
bases, and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more
information on Intellicheck, visit http://www.intellicheck.com/
