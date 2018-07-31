Inter Parfums, Inc. : Schedules 2018 Second Quarter Release for Tuesday, August 7th and Conference Call for Wednesday, August 8th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that it
will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018
on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 after the close of the stock market.
Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results
and business developments at 11:00 am ET, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201)
493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is
scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference
call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the
live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.com
and click on the Investor Relations section. If you are unable to listen
live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for
approximately 90 days at Inter Parfums’ website.
About Inter Parfums, Inc.:
Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier
fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that
includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe,
Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl
Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto,
Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance products
developed, produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold in more
than 100 countries throughout the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005101/en/