Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inter Parfums, Inc.    IPAR

INTER PARFUMS, INC. (IPAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Inter Parfums, Inc. : Schedules 2018 Second Quarter Release for Tuesday, August 7th and Conference Call for Wednesday, August 8th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 after the close of the stock market.

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results and business developments at 11:00 am ET, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.com and click on the Investor Relations section. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days at Inter Parfums’ website.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.:

Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance products developed, produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold in more than 100 countries throughout the world.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTER PARFUMS, INC.
02:46pINTER PARFUMS, INC. : Schedules 2018 Second Quarter Release for Tuesday, August ..
BU
07/25INTER PARFUMS : REPORTS 15.7% INCREASE IN 2018 SECOND QUARTER NET SALES Affirms ..
PU
07/24INTER PARFUMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
07/24INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Reports 15.7% Increase in 2018 Second Quarter Net Sales
BU
06/28INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08INTER PARFUMS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08INTER PARFUMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/08INTER PARFUMS INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
05/08INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Reports 2018 First Quarter Results
BU
05/01INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Schedules 2018 First Quarter Release for Tuesday, May 8th ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Inter Parfums 2Q18 revenue beats estimates 
06/27Inter Parfums goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
05/21The Next Generation Dividend Growth Portfolio Q1 Update - Bring On The Divide.. 
05/10Inter Parfum lands two Wall Street upgrades 
05/09Inter Parfums' (IPAR) CEO Jean Madar on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 670 M
EBIT 2018 94,0 M
Net income 2018 50,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,46%
P/E ratio 2018 37,01
P/E ratio 2019 31,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 1 874 M
Chart INTER PARFUMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inter Parfums, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTER PARFUMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 57,2 $
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean Madar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Bénacin Vice Chairman & President
Russell Greenberg CFO, Director, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Robert Albert Bensoussan-Torres Independent Director
Francois Heilbronn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTER PARFUMS, INC.35.79%1 874
L'ORÉAL12.03%137 694
KAO CORP8.00%37 338
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED52.75%30 488
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%15 002
KOSE CORPORATION24.27%12 146
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.