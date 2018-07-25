Log in
INTER RAO YEES PAO
Inter RAO YEES : Guaranteeing suppliers of Inter RAO Group Announce RAS Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2018

07/25/2018 | 08:49am CEST

* Reports are available for the following sales subsidiaries with the status of supplier of last resort: PJSC Moscow Power Supply Company (Mosenergosbyt), JSC Petersburg power supply company (PESC), PJSC Saratovenergo, JSC Altayenergosbyt (Altai power supply company), PJSC Tomskenergosbyt (Tomsk ESC), PJSC Tambov power supply company (Tambov ESC), and PSCB LLC (Power Supply Company of Bashkortostan)

The following key factors determined changes in operating and financial results of the guaranteeing suppliers within Inter RAO Group:

  • Higher grid operator rates due to the indexation of electricity transmission tariffs;
  • Higher average cost of purchased capacity;
  • Signing of new energy supply contracts with legal entities and individuals, including those in Moscow and the Moscow region, and continued work on receiving subscribers from outside organizations, including those deprived of the status of supplier of last resort;
  • Increase in the volume of supplied electricity in the regions with the presence of sales subsidiaries due to colder weather during the first six months of 2018.

Operating and financial results of guaranteeing suppliers:

Indicator

«Mosenergosbyt»

PESC

«Saratovenergo»

«Altay-energosbyt»

«Tomsk-energosbyt»

Tambov power supply company

Bashkortostan Power Sales Company

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

Revenue

172,6

10,0%

68,0

11,6%

11,6

17,6%

7,3

13,2%

7,3

18,4%

3,0

5,7%

19,6

8,1%

Operating expenses

169,5

9,7%

66,8

10,0%

11,3

17,4%

7,0

10,5%

6,8

13,3%

3,0

7,5%

19,0

9,3%

Profit / loss from sales

3,1

25,7%

1,2

5,7 times

0,2

25,3%

0,2

4,6 times

0,5

176,7%

(0,01)

-

0,7

(17,4%)

Net profit / loss

2,6

3,6 times

0,8

121,4%

0,01

(10,8%)

0,06

-

0,04

72,0 times

0.0003

(92,4%)

0,5

(11,5%)

Volume of electricity sold, billion kWh

44,3

2,1%

18,1

0,8%

3,3

8,9%

2,2

4,3%

2,3

8,6%

0,8

2,2%

7,1

1,9%

* Billion rubles unless indicated otherwise

For more details on RAS operating results of the sales subsidiaries of Inter RAO Group that are guaranteeing suppliers for the first six months of 2018, please visit their official websites:

«Mosenergosbyt»

Petersburg power supply company

«Saratovenergo»

«Altayenergosbyt»

«Tomskenergosbyt»

Tambov power supply company

Bashkortostan Power Sales Company

Press release

Press release

Press release

Press release

Press release

Press release

Press release

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Disclaimer

OAO INTER RAO UES published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 06:48:05 UTC
