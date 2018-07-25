Inter RAO YEES : Russian Power Generation Subsidiaries of Inter RAO Group Announce RAS Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2018

* Financial results are available for the following power generation and heat production subsidiaries: JSC Inter RAO - Electric Power Plants, JSC Nizhnevartovskaya TPP, Bashkir Generation Company LLC, JSC TGK-11, and JSC Tomsk Generation

The following key factors affected the operating and financial results of Russian power generation and heat production subsidiaries of Inter RAO Group:

Commissioning of 1 659 MW of new power generation capacity (903 MW at Permskaya TPP, 440 MW at Zatonskaya TPP in Ufa, 316 MW at Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya TPPs in the Kaliningrad region);

A 124 MW increase in installed capacity following the relabeling of generation equipment (Permskaya TPP added 60 MW, Nizhnevartovskaya TPP added 18 MW, Gusinoozyorskaya TPP added 30 MW, Iriklinskaya TPP added 16 MW);

Decommissioning of low-efficient power generation equipment in Russia at energy facilities in Bashkiria with the capacity under 1 MW;

Indexation of fuel and fuel transportation prices;

Decrease in average air temperature and longer heating season in the regions where power plants are situated.

Operating and financial results of the power generation subsidiaries:

Indicator Inter RAO - Electric Power Plants Nizhnevartovskaya TPP First six months of 2018 Change First six months of 2018 Change Revenue 91,2 4,2% 9,1 -5,4% Cost of goods sold 68,6 1,2% 7,1 2,2% Sales profit 21,5 15,1% 1,7 -28,3% Net income 20,2 -9,8% 1,5 -17,2% Power generation, billion kWh 38,4 -0,1% 6,3 -4,8% Heat output from collectors, million Gcal 2,4 2,5% 0,1 7,8%

* Billion rubles unless indicated otherwise

Operating and financial results of the heat production subsidiaries:

Indicator «Bashkir Generation Company» «TGK-11» «Tomsk Generation» First six months of 2018 Change First six months of 2018 Change First six months of 2018 Change Revenue 22,7 3,0% 10,1 5,8% 4,0 8,3% Cost of goods sold 18,6 -0,1% 8,4 6,5% 3,4 10,3% Sales profit 3,5 8,2% 1,4 0,9% 0,4 -6,3% Net profit 1,9 35,9% 1,3 34,5% 0,3 12,5% Power generation, billion kWh 9,1 -1,9% 3,5 3,2% 1,1 1,7% Heat output from collectors, million Gcal 9,2 0,8% 5,1 8,1% 2,9 16,0%

* Billion rubles unless indicated otherwise

For more details on RAS financial results of the power generation subsidiaries of Inter RAO Group for the first quarter of 2018, please visit their official websites: