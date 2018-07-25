Log in
INTER RAO YEES PAO
Inter RAO YEES : Russian Power Generation Subsidiaries of Inter RAO Group Announce RAS Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2018

07/25/2018 | 08:49am CEST

* Financial results are available for the following power generation and heat production subsidiaries: JSC Inter RAO - Electric Power Plants, JSC Nizhnevartovskaya TPP, Bashkir Generation Company LLC, JSC TGK-11, and JSC Tomsk Generation

The following key factors affected the operating and financial results of Russian power generation and heat production subsidiaries of Inter RAO Group:

  • Commissioning of 1 659 MW of new power generation capacity (903 MW at Permskaya TPP, 440 MW at Zatonskaya TPP in Ufa, 316 MW at Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya TPPs in the Kaliningrad region);
  • A 124 MW increase in installed capacity following the relabeling of generation equipment (Permskaya TPP added 60 MW, Nizhnevartovskaya TPP added 18 MW, Gusinoozyorskaya TPP added 30 MW, Iriklinskaya TPP added 16 MW);
  • Decommissioning of low-efficient power generation equipment in Russia at energy facilities in Bashkiria with the capacity under 1 MW;
  • Indexation of fuel and fuel transportation prices;
  • Decrease in average air temperature and longer heating season in the regions where power plants are situated.

Operating and financial results of the power generation subsidiaries:

Indicator

Inter RAO - Electric Power Plants

Nizhnevartovskaya TPP

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

Revenue

91,2

4,2%

9,1

-5,4%

Cost of goods sold

68,6

1,2%

7,1

2,2%

Sales profit

21,5

15,1%

1,7

-28,3%

Net income

20,2

-9,8%

1,5

-17,2%

Power generation, billion kWh

38,4

-0,1%

6,3

-4,8%

Heat output from collectors, million Gcal

2,4

2,5%

0,1

7,8%

* Billion rubles unless indicated otherwise

Operating and financial results of the heat production subsidiaries:

Indicator

«Bashkir Generation Company»

«TGK-11»

«Tomsk Generation»

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

First six months of 2018

Change

Revenue

22,7

3,0%

10,1

5,8%

4,0

8,3%

Cost of goods sold

18,6

-0,1%

8,4

6,5%

3,4

10,3%

Sales profit

3,5

8,2%

1,4

0,9%

0,4

-6,3%

Net profit

1,9

35,9%

1,3

34,5%

0,3

12,5%

Power generation, billion kWh

9,1

-1,9%

3,5

3,2%

1,1

1,7%

Heat output from collectors, million Gcal

9,2

0,8%

5,1

8,1%

2,9

16,0%

* Billion rubles unless indicated otherwise

For more details on RAS financial results of the power generation subsidiaries of Inter RAO Group for the first quarter of 2018, please visit their official websites:

«Inter RAO - Electric Power Plants» and Nizhnevartovskaya TPP

«Bashkir Generation Company»

«TGK-11»

«Tomsk Generation»

Press release

Press release

Press release

Press release

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Statements for the first six months of 2018

Operating results

Operating results

Operating results

Operating results

Disclaimer

OAO INTER RAO UES published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 06:48:05 UTC
