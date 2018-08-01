Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.    IBKR

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. (IBKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 06:39:28 pm
59.875 USD   +0.03%
06:19pINTERACTIVE BRO : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Info..
BU
07/30INTERACTIVE BRO : IBKR) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
07/17INTERACTIVE BRO : Announces 2Q2018 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Interactive Brokers : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for July 2018, Includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for July.

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

  • 748 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), 8% higher than prior year and 6% lower than prior month.
  • Ending client equity of $138.2 billion, 26% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $28.2 billion, 19% higher than prior year and 2% lower than prior month.
  • Ending client credit balances of $46.9 billion, 1% higher than prior year and 1% lower than prior month.
  • 555 thousand client accounts, 27% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month.
  • 314 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account.
  • Average commission per cleared client order of $3.76 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:
July 2018     Average Commission per     Average
Cleared Client Order Order Size
Stocks $2.30 1,946 shares
Equity Options $5.18 7.6 contracts
Futures $6.29 3.5 contracts
 

Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

  • GLOBAL1: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, was even with the prior month. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL decreased 0.69%.

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link:

https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

  • In July, clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was a net rebate, 0.8 basis points of trade money2, as measured against a daily VWAP3 benchmark (0.9 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
           
Interactive Brokers Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail
All amounts are in millions, except %          
  Previous
Aug '17 Sep '17 Oct '17 Nov '17 Dec '17 Jan '18 Feb '18 Mar '18 Apr '18 May '18 Jun '18 Jul '18 12 Months
#1a - Number of orders
Buys 2.56 2.21 2.62 2.81 2.41 3.19 2.97 2.96 2.64 2.74 2.78 2.49 32.38
Sells 2.31     1.99     2.31     2.49     2.14     2.80     2.68     2.62     2.37     2.49     2.53     2.20   28.93  
Total 4.87 4.20 4.93 5.30 4.55 5.99 5.65 5.58 5.01 5.23 5.31 4.69 61.31
 
#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold
Shares bought 1,362 1,132 1,338 1,458 1,229 1,545 1,443 1,439 1,225 1,358 1,372 1,189 16,091
Shares sold 1,342     1,104     1,272     1,416     1,195     1,481     1,438     1,419     1,181     1,295     1,374     1,152   15,669  
Total 2,703 2,236 2,610 2,874 2,425 3,026 2,880 2,859 2,406 2,653 2,746 2,341 31,760
 
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees
2a Buy money $52,861 $43,069 $48,216 $52,730 $44,598 $61,682 $70,697 $71,123 $60,343 $58,472 $58,612 $53,305 $675,708
2b Sell money $52,151     $41,959     $46,505     $51,090     $43,199     $59,149     $71,336     $70,972     $59,990     $56,843     $59,055     $52,347   $664,596  
2c Total $105,013 $85,027 $94,720 $103,821 $87,797 $120,831 $142,033 $142,095 $120,332 $115,316 $117,667 $105,652 $1,340,304
 
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
3a Buy value $52,852 $43,060 $48,209 $52,717 $44,594 $61,672 $70,764 $71,101 $60,330 $58,477 $58,603 $53,329 $675,707
3b Sell value $52,157     $41,959     $46,517     $51,096     $43,209     $59,157     $71,379     $70,980     $59,975     $56,852     $59,069     $52,363   $664,712  
3c Total $105,009 $85,019 $94,726 $103,813 $87,803 $120,829 $142,143 $142,081 $120,304 $115,329 $117,672 $105,692 $1,340,419
 
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP
4a Buys (2a-3a) $9.1 $8.7 $6.6 $13.6 $3.9 $10.0 ($66.7 ) $22.7 $13.0 ($5.0 ) $8.7 ($24.0 ) $0.6
4b Sells (3b-2b) $5.5     $0.4     $12.2     $6.0     $9.5     $8.1     $43.1     $8.4     ($15.1 )   $8.8     $13.8     $15.5   $116.2  
4c Total trade expense $14.7 $9.1 $18.8 $19.6 $13.4 $18.1 ($23.6 ) $31.1 ($2.2 ) $3.8 $22.5 ($8.4 ) $116.9
 
Trade expense as percentage of trade money
4c/2c 0.014 % 0.011 % 0.020 % 0.019 % 0.015 % 0.015 % -0.017 % 0.022 % -0.002 % 0.003 % 0.019 % -0.008 % 0.009 %
 
#5 - Trade expense categories
5a Total commissions & fees $10.9 $9.3 $10.8 $11.8 $10.1 $12.8 $12.7 $12.4 $10.6 $11.4 $11.8 $10.2 $134.8
5b Execution cost (4c-5a) $3.7 ($0.2 ) $7.9 $7.8 $3.3 $5.3 ($36.4 ) $18.7 ($12.8 ) ($7.6 ) $10.8 ($18.6 ) ($18.1 )
 
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c) 0.010 % 0.011 % 0.011 % 0.011 % 0.012 % 0.011 % 0.009 % 0.009 % 0.009 % 0.010 % 0.010 % 0.010 % 0.010 %
Execution cost (5b/2c) 0.004 %   0.000 %   0.009 %   0.008 %   0.003 %   0.004 %   -0.026 %   0.013 %   -0.011 %   -0.007 %   0.009 %   -0.018 % -0.001 %
Net Expense to IB Clients 0.014 % 0.011 % 0.020 % 0.019 % 0.015 % 0.015 % -0.017 % 0.022 % -0.002 % 0.003 % 0.019 % -0.008 % 0.009 %
 

The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months’ average all-in cost of a client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 0.9 basis points.

_________________
Note 1: In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 14 major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income; the components are reported in (1) Other Income in the corporate segment and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”) on the balance sheet. The effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.

Note 2: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or received, including all commissions and fees.

Note 3: Consistent with the clients’ trading activity, the computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.

_________________
More information, including historical results for each of the above metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IB Universal AccountSM to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barron’s Best Online Brokers review, March 26, 2018. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and business environment which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the company on the date of this release. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP,
06:19pINTERACTIVE BROKERS : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information ..
BU
07/31INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. (NAS : IBKR) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
07/27INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/27INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/17INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/17INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Announces 2Q2018 Results
BU
07/17INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/12INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/11Stock Performance Review on TD Ameritrade Holding and Three Other Investment ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:39aEinhorn Agonistes 
07/27Interactive Brokers files 1.54M-share offering in IBG deal 
07/17Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) CEO Thomas Peterffy on Q2 2018 Results.. 
07/17Interactive Brokers gains in after-hours as Q2 revenue beats 
07/17Interactive Brokers Group declares $0.10 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 930 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 170 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 26,84
P/E ratio 2019 24,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 12,8x
Capi. / Sales 2019 11,0x
Capitalization 24 633 M
Chart INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 70,6 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Milan Galik President & Director
Paul Jonathan Brody CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.1.10%24 633
CME GROUP8.95%54 896
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.00%43 031
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-4.22%37 358
DEUTSCHE BOERSE16.43%25 449
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE15.92%20 088
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.