Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc    ICPT

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ICPT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Intercept to Present at Upcoming Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:01pm CET

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced management will be participating in the following investor conference:

  • Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 19, 2018 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast information for this event will be available on the Investors page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on  Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and biliary atresia. Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept now has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

CONTACT: For more information about
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, please contact:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals:
Mark Vignola
+1-646-747-1000
[email protected] 

Media inquiries: [email protected] 

Investor inquiries: [email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS
10:49pCORRECTING and REPLACING -- Intercept to Present at Upcoming Conference
GL
10:01pIntercept to Present at Upcoming Conference
GL
02/28INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/19Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Announces Amends the License Agreement for Obeticho..
AQ
02/19INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NAS : ICPT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material ..
AQ
02/16INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
02/16INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial ..
AQ
02/14INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NAS : ICPT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations ..
AQ
02/14INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ : ICPT) reported earnings of ($4.43) per share..
AQ
02/14INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : reports 4Q loss
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:54aImmuron Achieves Positive Phase 2 NASH Results, Presents Itself As A Good Buy 
03/09Key events next week - healthcare (continued #2) 
03/05BIOTECH ANALYSIS CENTRAL PHARMA NEWS : Conatus Leaps On Upgrade, Reata Fails Mid.. 
03/02The Storm Around Intercept Is Settled. Here Is How To Trade The Stock 
02/20Biotech Forum Daily Digest For February 20th 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 193 M
EBIT 2018 -280 M
Net income 2018 -315 M
Finance 2018 109 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,76x
EV / Sales 2019 5,05x
Capitalization 1 608 M
Chart INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | ICPT | US45845P1084 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Pruzanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Fundarò Chairman
Jerome B. Durso Chief Operating Officer
Sandip S. Kapadia CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
David A. Shapiro Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC15.11%1 608
GILEAD SCIENCES12.67%105 741
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.20%44 751
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.11%36 712
GENMAB22.45%12 760
BLUEBIRD BIO INC30.85%11 594
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.