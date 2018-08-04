Log in
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC (ICE)
08/03 10:03:40 pm
72.81 USD   -0.11%
NYSE Owner Putting Muscle Behind Bitcoin -- WSJ

08/04/2018

By Inyoung Hwang

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 4, 2018).

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange said it is launching a new bitcoin company and futures contracts based on the digital currency.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., or ICE, plans to create a new company called Bakkt (pronounced "backed"), which will offer a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store and spend digital currencies, according to a statement Friday.

The exchange also said it would launch one-day, physically delivered bitcoin futures in November, pending regulatory approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. ICE is one of the world's biggest exchange operators and a dominant player in the futures market -- home to the Brent oil futures contract.

Following an extraordinary run-up in bitcoin prices last year, CME Group Inc., the world's largest exchange company, and Cboe Global Markets Inc., operator of the biggest U.S. options exchange, both launched futures on the cryptocurrency in December. The moves were seen as a big step forward for the once-fringe asset gaining wider acceptance on Wall Street.

ICE's futures will differ from the contracts by CME and Cboe in that they will be physically delivered, meaning holders can get actual bitcoin, and not cash, upon settlement.

Bakkt, which plans to announce more details in coming weeks, is working with BCG, Microsoft Corp. and Starbucks Corp. to create its platform. Maria Smith, vice president of partnerships and payments for Starbucks, said in the statement that the coffee company will play a pivotal role in developing trusted and regulated ways for consumers to convert digital assets into U.S. dollars for use at Starbucks.

"Starbucks is committed to innovation for expanding payment options for our customers," Ms. Smith said.

Even after intense interest world-wide last year, bitcoin hasn't gained traction as a form of payment.

ICE has taken a more wait-and-see approach to cryptocurrencies even as its rivals have rushed to launch bitcoin futures. In December, Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher expressed doubts about the wisdom of being the first U.S. exchange to offer bitcoin futures, citing issues like the few sellers in the market at the time and the lack of transparency in digital-currency exchanges.

ICE has been involved in cryptocurrencies through its investment in Coinbase, a San Francisco-based provider of "wallet" services that is one of the leading cryptocurrency businesses. In January, ICE also announced it was teaming up with startup Blockstream to start a service that would bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other professional trading firms.

Bakkt will be led by Kelly Loeffler, who was until recently ICE's longtime head of communications. She is married to Mr. Sprecher. The Atlanta-based company announced her departure in late March.

Write to Inyoung Hwang at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS -1.22% 94.63 Delayed Quote.-24.05%
CME GROUP 0.37% 161.63 Delayed Quote.10.67%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC -0.11% 72.81 Delayed Quote.3.19%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 904 M
EBIT 2018 2 784 M
Net income 2018 1 774 M
Debt 2018 4 724 M
Yield 2018 1,31%
P/E ratio 2018 23,54
P/E ratio 2019 20,67
EV / Sales 2018 9,56x
EV / Sales 2019 8,90x
Capitalization 42 174 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 82,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.19%42 174
CME GROUP10.67%54 971
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-7.44%36 407
DEUTSCHE BOERSE17.15%25 404
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.1.81%24 908
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE18.35%19 743
