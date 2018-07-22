InterContinental Hotels : Hotel Indigo to make its New Zealand debut in Auckland from 2021

Auckland will welcome New Zealand's first Hotel Indigo to the neighbourhood in 2021, with IHG signing an agreement with Ninety Four Feet, an Australasian property development, investment, and construction company, to open Hotel Indigo Auckland.

Uniquely, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, with each drawing on the story of its local area to inspire every aspect of the hotel to help guests feel part of the destination. The "City of Sails" will set the backdrop for this boutique hotel, drawing inspiration from local artists for its design, service, amenities, food and beverages.

The 225-room hotel will be part of a mixed-use development in a coveted Auckland Central location, including food & beverage and residential components that will create their own 'neighbourhood story'. The new build development will be among Auckland's tallest buildings, maintaining the façade of the original historic building with a new world-class hotel blended elegantly around it.

The hotel itself will feature its own all-day dining and bar, meeting space and gym, and a majority of hotel rooms will offer stunning views of the city and Auckland 's iconic harbour.

Abhijay Sandilya, Senior Director, Development, Australasia, said: "Hotel Indigo is one of our fastest growing brands globally and, closer to home, Hotel Indigo Auckland will be the fifth signing in Australasia. We're so excited to open one of the first globally-branded boutique hotels in Auckland, creating a destination for travellers who are looking for a local experience, with the security and amenity of a global brand."

Dean Rzechta, Managing Director at Ninety Four Feet Property Development said: "Auckland is becoming recognised as one of the world's key gateway cities, and is consistently one of the top 10 most liveable in the world. Its rich arts and culture scene makes it a great fit for a boutique brand, and we can't think of a better match than Hotel Indigo. This development is destined to become an iconic landmark on the Auckland landscape, and with robust tourism arrivals and unprecedented demand we are confident that Hotel Indigo Auckland will be a story of success."

Hotel Indigo Auckland is perfectly located, with convenient access to corporate demand generators including Sky Tower, new NZ International Convention Centre, Sky City Casino, CBD office buildings, and entertainment precinct of Britomart and Viaduct.

The momentum behind the Hotel Indigo brand in Australia and New Zealand has accelerated in 2018. Hotel Indigo Auckland is the third signing for the brand this year and the fifth in total, following Brisbane's Fortitude Valley, Sydney's Central precinct, Melbourne's Docklands and Melbourne's Little Collins Street.

IHG currently has 47 hotels operating under four brands in Australasia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, with another 19 in the pipeline, including Hotel Indigo Brisbane Fortitude Valley and Hotel Indigo Melbourne Docklands.