Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  InterContinental Hotels Group PLC    IHG   GB00BD8QVH41

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

InterContinental Hotels : IHG® Brings Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants to Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 10:03am CEST

Global boutique luxury brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to continue European expansion with first hotel in Germany, Kimpton Frankfurt

InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, will be bringing its rapidly expandingKimpton Hotels & Restaurantsbrand to Germany in 2023 with the opening of Kimpton Frankfurt.

Set in a listed building of Junghofstrasse in Frankfurt's city centre, the luxury boutique hotel will feature 155 rooms, two large meeting rooms and an onsite gym. In addition to the hotel's signature restaurant, there are also plans for a sky-bar and restaurant on the roof terrace, where guests will be able to enjoy an unrivalled skyline view of the city. The classic 1950s lobby will serve as the main entrance to the hotel.

Kimpton Frankfurt is part of Frankfurt's most pioneering development project; FOUR Frankfurt, which is led by highly-regarded developer Groß & Partner. FOUR Frankfurt is a unique high-rise in the middle of the central banking district which features office, residential and retail space in a prime city centre location. The mixed-use project, which highlights innovative and sustainable design by UNStudio architects, will be home to 5,000 people for both business and residential purposes.

Kenneth Macpherson, CEO of Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa (EMEAA) at IHG, commented:'Being one of Europe's largest financial hubs, Frankfurt is a key location for us and this signing is a great milestone in Kimpton's European expansion. We're proud to partner with Groß & Partner to bring the brand to Germany, where IHG is growing at pace. Guests staying at Kimpton Frankfurt can expect Kimpton's signature bold and playful design, luxury, personalised service and truly local feel.'

Nikolaus Bieber, Managing Director of Groß & Partner commented:'Frankfurt can look forward to a new, international hotel brand in a class of its own. With the signing of Kimpton Frankfurt, the FOUR Frankfurt receives another point of attraction that will enrich and upgrade the downtown area. Kimpton Frankfurt in Junghofstraße will be a special experience, not only for hotel guests enjoying the city skyline but also for local restaurant and bar visitors.'

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants was acquired by IHG in 2015. The luxury boutique brand currently operates 66 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges in the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe .Kimpton De Wittin Amsterdam was the first Kimpton property to open outside of the Americas in May 2017. Continuing the brand's expansion in key cities across Europe, IHG has announced plans todebut the brand in the UKand openKimpton Parisin 2020, with more European signings in the pipeline. This announcement continues Kimpton's international expansion to new global markets in every IHG operating region, with additional hotels underway inTokyo,Taipei,Bali, Shanghai and Sanya.

Images availablehere

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 08:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
10:03aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® Brings Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants to Germany
PU
07/23INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG plans new hotel in Sri Lanka
AQ
07/23INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : hotel back after 20 years
AQ
07/22INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Hotel Indigo to make its New Zealand debut in Auckland..
PU
07/19INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG heads to Sri Lanka with 307-key InterContinental
AQ
07/19INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG`s InterContinental to join Sri Lanka hotel market
AQ
07/19INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG to treat Tokyo travellers to ‘a different wa..
PU
07/17INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : signs InterContinental Colombo; Marks the brand's home..
AQ
07/17INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Signs InterContinental Colombo in Sri Lanka
AQ
07/17INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : launch AI smart rooms
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/04InterContinental Hotels' (IHG) CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson on Q1 2018 Results.. 
05/01Vulcan Value Partners Commentary - Q1 2018 
04/18InterContinental Hotels (IHG) Reporting Changes Update - Slideshow 
04/11U.S. hotel rates track higher 
03/29InterContinental Hotels goes ex-dividend on Monday 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 880 M
EBIT 2018 797 M
Net income 2018 532 M
Debt 2018 1 708 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 23,53
P/E ratio 2019 20,81
EV / Sales 2018 7,47x
EV / Sales 2019 6,99x
Capitalization 12 339 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 63,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eric Pearson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.60%12 339
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-2.73%47 014
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC2.19%24 622
ACCOR3.44%15 226
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-71.88%11 920
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION10.54%9 224
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.