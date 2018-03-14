Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  InterContinental Hotels Group PLC    IHG   GB00BD8QVH41

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (IHG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/14 09:36:14 am
4557.5 GBp   -0.05%
09:22aINTERCONTINENTA : buys majority stake in Regent Hotels
RE
03/05INTERCONTINENTA : close to luxury brand deal, says CEO
RE
03/05INTERCONTINENTA : unveils new Responsible Business targets
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

InterContinental Hotels : buys majority stake in Regent Hotels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:22am CET
General view of the Intercontinental hotel in Marseille

(Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in luxury brand Regent Hotels and Resorts for $39 million (27.89 million pounds) in cash as part of its plan to go more upmarket to tap customers willing to pay top prices.

IHG, which operates the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands as well, said it would have the right to buy the remaining stake in a phased manner from 2026.

IHG has missed out on customers willing to pay more for greater exclusivity and intends to grow the Regent brand to over 40 hotels from six in global gateway city and resort locations over the long term.

A top IHG executive said in February the group was looking to buy one or two small luxury brands that do not have many physical hotels, as it did when it bought Kimpton Hotels for $430 million in 2014.

These brands would be more upscale than InterContinental hotels, allowing IHG to drive more revenue from the $60 billion global luxury hotels sector.

IHG also said following an extensive refurbishment pegged to start in early 2020, InterContinental Hong Kong would become a Regent Hotel in early 2021.

Regent was founded in 1970 as a luxury hotel brand by hotel industry veteran Robert Burns.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
09:22aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : buys majority stake in Regent Hotels
RE
03/06INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Announces EVEN Hotels Bicoastal Expansion With Ope..
AQ
03/06INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Bold New Designs for Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Rev..
AQ
03/05INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : close to luxury brand deal, says CEO
RE
03/05INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : unveils new Responsible Business targets
AQ
03/05INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : 2 new hotels underway, third starting soon
AQ
03/03INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Muscat launches new lounge
AQ
03/03INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Unveils New Responsible Business Targets
AQ
03/01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP : Research reveals the misconceptions turning youn..
AQ
03/01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Research Reveals the Misconceptions Turning Young Brit..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08BY THE NUMBERS : Profitable Stocks With Reasonable Valuations And Rising Earning.. 
03/05GreenTree Hospitality Group Files For $200 Million U.S. IPO 
02/20InterContinental Hotels' (IHG) CEO Keith Barr on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings C.. 
02/20InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/20InterContinental Hotels reports FY results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 896 M
EBIT 2018 812 M
Net income 2018 548 M
Debt 2018 1 655 M
Yield 2018 1,93%
P/E ratio 2018 23,23
P/E ratio 2019 20,65
EV / Sales 2018 7,26x
EV / Sales 2019 6,88x
Capitalization 12 115 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Duration : Period :
InterContinental Hotels Gr Technical Analysis Chart | IHG | GB00BD8QVH41 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 63,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eric Pearson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-3.37%12 115
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL4.48%51 701
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC1.59%26 066
ACCOR7.35%16 435
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE2.62%12 270
CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (ADR)6.97%10 697
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.