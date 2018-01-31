Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InterDigital, Inc.    IDCC

INTERDIGITAL, INC. (IDCC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

InterDigital Announces Successful Demonstration of 5G Ready mmW Wireless Crosshaul Transport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:31am CET

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced the successful trial and evaluation of the company’s millimeter wave (mmW) EdgeLink™ 60GHz solution and Fast-Forward 70GHz solution that meets new 5G transport requirements as defined by the various 5G standardization groups in 3GPP, ETSI, IEEE, and eCPRI. The solution proved the feasibility of 5G fronthaul upper-layer and lower-layer transport over wireless.

The successful trial was a key part of a larger two-month trial integrating technology innovations from six partners in the H2020 5G-Crosshaul consortium, InterDigital, Ericsson, Nokia, UC3M, NEC and CND. The trial started in November 2017 and was conducted in Madrid (Spain) at 5TONIC, an open research and innovation lab focusing on 5G technologies. The 5G-Crosshaul consortium, over the three years 2015-2017, has developed a novel 5G integrated fronthaul/backhaul transport solution, named 5G-Crosshaul, that enables flexible transport reconfiguration via Software Defined Networking (SDN) in a multi-tenant, multi-domain environment, while meeting 5G’s stringent service requirements.

InterDigital’s EdgeLink 60GHz solution and Fast-Forward 70GHz solution served as the mmW wireless Crosshaul transport solution for the 5G fronthaul upper layer and lower layer split options, as well as for backhaul for a small cell.  InterDigital’ s Fast-Forward solution proved that it can meet the stringent latency requirements of under 250 usec for the MAC-PHY lower layer split. In addition, backhaul and PDCP/RLC upper layer fronthaul were successfully transported simultaneously over a single high-capacity mmW EdgeLink connection.

“We are pleased with the successful conclusion of this 2 month trial marking the end of 3 years of close collaboration among 20 partners in the 5G-Crosshaul consortium. This is a crucial step towards further trials scheduled in 2018 and 2019, including 5G-Crosshaul alongside 5G New Radio and 5G Core Network, paving the way for the commercial deployment of 5G networks,” said Alan Carlton, Vice President, InterDigital Europe.

5G-Crosshaul is an international project with 20 members aimed at developing integrated fronthaul and backhaul system solutions to support flexibility and unified management for 5G network architectures. To learn more about the project, visit http://5g-crosshaul.eu/.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Patrick Van de Wille
Email: [email protected] 
+1 (858) 210-4814

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERDIGITAL, INC.
09:31a InterDigital Announces Successful Demonstration of 5G Ready mmW Wireless Cros..
01/30 INTERDIGITAL : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Re..
01/29 InterDigital Joins European and Taiwanese Consortium to Deliver a 5G Converge..
01/25 INTERDIGITAL : Smart City Tech to Drive Over 5% Incremental GDP, Trillions in Ec..
01/24 Smart City Tech to Drive Over 5% Incremental GDP, Trillions in Economic Growt..
01/22 INTERDIGITAL : Chordant Business Named as Key Smart City IoT Platform Provider b..
01/18 INTERDIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ : IDCC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
01/18 INTERDIGITAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
01/16 INTERDIGITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
01/09 INTERDIGITAL, INC. : ex-dividend day
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/30 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Market Jitters Extend Into Second Day
01/29 Trump team weighs nationalizing 5G
01/19 InterDigital (IDCC) Presents At Needham & Co. 20th Annual Growth Conference -..
01/16 InterDigital, Pegatron resolve litigation with deal amendment
01/04 John And Jane - December Dividend Income Tracker
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 519 M
EBIT 2017 256 M
Net income 2017 186 M
Finance 2017 665 M
Yield 2017 1,63%
P/E ratio 2017 15,23
P/E ratio 2018 61,35
EV / Sales 2017 4,04x
EV / Sales 2018 6,80x
Capitalization 2 761 M
Chart INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
InterDigital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | IDCC | US45867G1013 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 93,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Richard J. Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Byung K. Yi Chief Technology Officer
John A. Kritzmacher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERDIGITAL, INC.3.94%2 761
CISCO SYSTEMS11.12%211 834
QUALCOMM7.04%99 241
ERICSSON0.35%23 181
ARISTA NETWORKS INC20.34%20 321
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 895
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.