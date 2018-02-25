InterDigital: Live from Mobile World Congress 2018

Check out this report detailing the State of Art (SoA) of optical hardware currently used in the field of 3D display technology, as well as emerging optical hardware technologies that feature Light Field (LF) and Holographic techniques.

A professor of Electrical Engineering at L'École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) in Montreal and the chair holder of the Richard J. Marceau Chair on Wireless IP Technology for Developing Countries, François Gagnon has begun a project to bring the Internet to the most sparsely populated areas of the developing world. InterDigital...