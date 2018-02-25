Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  InterDigital, Inc.    IDCC

INTERDIGITAL, INC. (IDCC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/23 10:00:00 pm
75.7 USD   +7.68%
07:07aINTERDIGITAL : Live from Mobile World Congress 2018
PU
02/22INTERDIGITAL : posts 4Q profit
AQ
02/22MWC 2018 Demonstrations by Chordant Highlight Smart City Use Case..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

InterDigital: Live from Mobile World Congress 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 07:07am CET
WHITE PAPER /Jan 2018 /ar/vr

Check out this report detailing the State of Art (SoA) of optical hardware currently used in the field of 3D display technology, as well as emerging optical hardware technologies that feature Light Field (LF) and Holographic techniques.

A professor of Electrical Engineering at L'École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) in Montreal and the chair holder of the Richard J. Marceau Chair on Wireless IP Technology for Developing Countries, François Gagnon has begun a project to bring the Internet to the most sparsely populated areas of the developing world. InterDigital...

InterDigital Inc. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 06:06:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERDIGITAL, INC.
07:07aINTERDIGITAL : Live from Mobile World Congress 2018
PU
02/23INTERDIGITAL : Emphasizes Collaboration on 5G at Mobile World Congress
AQ
02/22INTERDIGITAL : posts 4Q profit
AQ
02/22INTERDIGITAL : Launches oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace
AQ
02/22INTERDIGITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/22INTERDIGITAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/22MWC 2018 Demonstrations by Chordant Highlight Smart City Use Cases With Key C..
GL
02/22InterDigital Emphasizes Collaboration on 5G at Mobile World Congress
GL
02/22InterDigital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
GL
02/22INTERDIGITAL, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22InterDigital's (IDCC) CEO Bill Merritt on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
02/22InterDigital reports Q4 beats, mixed royalty revenue results 
02/22InterDigital beats by $0.49, beats on revenue 
02/21Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
02/13What Retirees Need To Consider Now That Market Volatility Is Back 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 304 M
EBIT 2018 72,7 M
Net income 2018 44,3 M
Finance 2018 771 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 60,31
P/E ratio 2019 50,23
EV / Sales 2018 6,21x
EV / Sales 2019 6,02x
Capitalization 2 659 M
Chart INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
InterDigital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | IDCC | US45867G1013 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTERDIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 93,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart Douglas Hutcheson Chairman
Richard J. Brezski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Byung K. Yi Chief Technology Officer
John A. Kritzmacher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERDIGITAL, INC.-7.68%2 659
CISCO SYSTEMS14.88%214 108
QUALCOMM-2.87%93 855
ERICSSON1.39%22 309
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 524
HARRIS CORPORATION11.54%18 854
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.