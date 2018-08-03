Interfor Reports Q2’18 Results

Record EBITDA(1) of $124 million on Sales of $620 million Operating Cash Flow(1) of $1.76 per share 49% Annualized Return on Invested Capital US$240 million of New Strategic Capital Projects in the South
VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX:IFP) recorded net earnings in Q2’18 of $63.8 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $33.0 million, or $0.47 per share in Q1’18 and $24.5 million, or $0.35 per share in Q2’17. Adjusted net earnings in Q2’18 were $68.9 million or $0.98 per share, compared to $36.8 million, or $0.52 per share in Q1’18 and $28.7 million, or $0.41 per share in Q2’17.
Adjusted EBITDA was a record $123.8 million on sales of $619.9 million in Q2’18 versus $81.1 million on sales of $527.6 million in Q1’18.
Notable items in the quarter included:
• Higher Lumber Prices
The key benchmark prices improved quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ increasing by US$73, US$61 and US$94 per mfbm, respectively. Interfor’s average lumber selling price increased $65 from Q1’18 to $753 per mfbm.
• Increased Production and Shipments
Total lumber production was a record 688 million board feet or 22 million board feet more than the prior quarter. Production in the U.S. South region increased to 325 million board feet from 302 million board feet in the preceding quarter. The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 215 million board feet and 148 million board feet, respectively, compared to 218 million board feet and 146 million board feet in Q1’18, respectively. In Q2’18, the B.C Interior operations were negatively impacted by seven days of downtime at the Grand Forks mill, due to severe flooding in the region.
Total lumber shipments were 700 million board feet, of which 689 million board feet were Interfor produced volumes, with the balance of 11 million board feet being agency and wholesale volumes. Total lumber shipments were 52 million board feet higher than Q1’18, as Q1’18 shipments were negatively impacted by industry-wide logistics issues, and particularly by weather-impacted rail constraints in B.C. The Company’s lumber inventory volume at June 30, 2018 was comparable to March 31, 2018.
• Strong Cash Flows and Liquidity
Interfor generated $123.2 million of cash from operations before changes in working capital, or $1.76 per share. Total cash generated from operations was $133.7 million.
Net debt ended the quarter at $34.4 million, or 3.4% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $542.3 million.
Capital spending was $23.3 million on a mix of high-return discretionary, maintenance and woodlands projects.
• Softwood Lumber Duties
Interfor expensed $14.8 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.
Strategic Capital Plan
• Interfor continues to make progress on its multi-year strategic capital plan that involves a number of discretionary projects designed to capture the opportunities within its current operating platform and to pursue opportunities for further growth. The strategic capital plan was advanced over the past quarter, including site preparation and mill readiness initiatives for the previously announced US$65 million of projects at the Meldrim, GA and Monticello, AR sawmills. The projects remain on track for completion in Q1’19. These projects are designed to increase production capacity by approximately 150 million board feet per year, as well as generate other benefits related to costs and product mix.
• In addition, the Company has received Board approval to proceed with three new strategic capital projects totaling US$240 million at its Thomaston, GA, Eatonton, GA and Georgetown, SC sawmills. These projects include major modernizations and rebuilds, and are designed to increase production capacity by approximately 275 million board feet per year, as well as substantially reduce cash conversion costs, improve lumber recovery and enhance grade outturns and product mix. The projects are expected to generate a pre-tax cash payback of less than five years, using conservative lumber price assumptions. The projects are expected to be completed in various phases during 2019 to 2021.
• The Company is also undertaking a number of machine center upgrades at certain mills in B.C., the U.S. Northwest and the U.S. South. These projects are planned for completion over the next 12 to 18 months.
• The timeline for assessing and deciding upon greenfield sawmill opportunities in the Central Region of the U.S. South has been extended beyond mid-2018, as the Company focused on completing plans for its strategic capital projects. With those projects now underway, the Company is in a position to further develop greenfield opportunities over the coming months. A decision is dependent upon satisfactory conclusion of due diligence and assessment against Interfor’s investment criteria.
Debt Financing
In conjunction with the planned increase in capital spending over the coming several years, Interfor modified its debt financing arrangements in order to further enhance its financial flexibility. In particular, the Company entered into an agreement to extend US$84 million of its 2021 to 2023 term debt maturities to 2027 to 2029. This transaction is expected to close in mid-August, upon which Interfor’s weighted average interest rate on its term debt will be 4.47%. In addition, Interfor recently extended the maturity of its US$50 million U.S. Operating Line by two years to June 15, 2021.
Financial and Operating Highlights (1)
For the 3 months ended
For the 6 months ended
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Unit
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Financial Highlights(2)
Total sales
$MM
619.9
511.4
527.6
1,147.5
968.2
Lumber
$MM
527.0
433.7
445.9
972.9
823.3
Logs, residual products and other
$MM
92.9
77.7
81.7
174.6
144.9
Operating earnings
$MM
85.9
42.7
46.5
132.4
73.1
Net earnings
$MM
63.8
24.5
33.0
96.8
44.2
Net earnings per share, basic
$/share
0.91
0.35
0.47
1.38
0.63
Adjusted net earnings(3)
$MM
68.9
28.7
36.8
105.7
51.5
Adjusted net earnings per share, basic(3)
$/share
0.98
0.41
0.52
1.51
0.73
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)(3)
$/share
1.76
1.05
1.08
2.84
1.90
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$MM
123.8
77.4
81.1
204.8
137.7
Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)
%
20.0%
15.1%
15.4%
17.8%
14.2%
Total assets
$MM
1,536.0
1,296.0
1,410.0
1,536.0
1,296.0
Total debt
$MM
263.4
259.5
257.9
263.4
259.5
Net debt to invested capital(3)
%
3.4%
21.1%
12.4%
3.4%
21.1%
Annualized return on invested capital(3)
%
48.5%
28.9%
32.4%
41.3%
26.1%
Operating Highlights
Lumber production
million fbm
688
655
666
1,354
1,295
Total lumber sales
million fbm
700
675
648
1,348
1,320
Lumber sales - Interfor produced
million fbm
689
654
635
1,324
1,278
Lumber sales - wholesale and commission
million fbm
11
21
13
24
42
Lumber - average selling price(4)
$/thousand fbm
753
642
688
722
624
Average USD/CAD exchange rate(5)
1 USD in CAD
1.2911
1.3449
1.2647
1.2781
1.3343
Closing USD/CAD exchange rate(5)
1 USD in CAD
1.3168
1.2977
1.2894
1.3168
1.2977
Notes:
(1)
Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
(2)
Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
(3)
Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
(4)
Gross sales before duties.
(5)
Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.
Liquidity
Balance Sheet
Interfor maintained a strong financial position throughout Q2’18. Net debt at June 30, 2018 was $34.4 million, or 3.4% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $183.8 million from June 30, 2017, and a decrease of $84.9 million from December 31, 2017. The majority of the decrease in net debt in Q2’18 is attributed to strong cash flows generated from operations. Net debt was negatively impacted by a weakened Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially hedged by the Company’s U.S. Dollar cash balances.
For the 3 months ended Jun. 30,
For the 6 months ended Jun. 30,
Thousands of Dollars
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net debt
Net debt, period opening, CAD
$127,064
$306,676
$119,300
$289,551
Net repayment on credit facilities, CAD
-
(59,468)
(1)
(40,218)
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD
5,480
(6,359)
12,461
(9,063)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents, CAD
(98,129)
(22,597)
(97,345)
(22,018)
Net debt, period ending, CAD
$34,415
$218,252
$34,415
$218,252
Net debt components by currency
U.S. Dollar debt, period opening, USD
$200,000
$235,979
$200,000
$230,000
Net repayment on credit facilities, USD
-
(35,979)
-
(30,000)
U.S. Dollar debt, period ending, USD
200,000
200,000
200,000
200,000
Spot rate, period end
1.3168
1.2977
U.S. Dollar debt expressed in CAD
263,360
259,540
Total debt, CAD
263,360
259,540
Cash and cash equivalents, CAD
(228,945)
(41,288)
Net debt, period ending, CAD
$34,415
$218,252
As at June 30, 2018, the Company had net working capital of $417.1 million and available liquidity of $542.3 million, including unrestricted cash and borrowing capacity on operating and term line facilities.
On June 15, 2018, the Company extended the maturity of its U.S. Operating line from May 1, 2019 to June 15, 2021, with no other significant changes. On July 10, 2018, Interfor entered into an agreement to extend US$84 million of its 2021 to 2023 Senior Secured Note maturities to 2027 to 2029. Upon completion of this transaction, which is expected in mid-August, Interfor’s weighted average interest rate on its term debt will be 4.47%.
These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support capital expenditures, working capital requirements and debt servicing commitments. We believe that Interfor will have sufficient liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
Capital Resources
The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of June 30, 2018:
Revolving
Senior
U.S.
Operating
Term
Secured
Operating
Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Line
Line
Notes
Line
Total
Available line of credit
$65,000
$200,000
$263,360
$65,840
$594,200
Maximum borrowing available
$65,000
$200,000
$263,360
$65,840
$594,200
Less:
Drawings
-
-
263,360
-
263,360
Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization
13,899
-
-
3,239
17,138
Unused portion of facility
$51,101
$200,000
$ -
$62,601
313,702
Add: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
228,635
Available liquidity at June 30, 2018
$542,337
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $44.9 million.
Non-GAAP Measures
This MD&A makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted net earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) and Return on invested capital which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS:
For the 3 months ended
For the 6 months ended
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Mar.31
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Adjusted Net Earnings
Net earnings
$63,775
$24,512
$32,976
$96,751
$44,179
Add:
Restructuring costs and capital asset write-downs
4,669
1,457
236
4,905
1,802
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
(1,880)
913
(111)
(1,991)
1,094
Long term incentive compensation expense
3,996
3,270
4,858
8,854
6,863
Other expense
80
456
178
258
645
Post closure wind-down costs and losses
-
5
4
4
13
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(1,701)
(1,883)
(1,374)
(3,075)
(3,132)
Adjusted net earnings
$68,939
$28,730
$36,767
$105,706
$51,464
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
70,038
70,030
70,033
70,036
70,030
Adjusted net earnings per share
$0.98
$0.41
$0.52
$1.51
$0.73
Adjusted EBITDA
Net earnings
$63,775
$24,512
$32,976
$96,751
$44,179
Add:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,851
19,967
20,068
40,919
39,570
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,350
10,024
9,417
17,767
16,321
Restructuring costs and capital asset write-downs
4,669
1,457
236
4,905
1,802
Finance costs
2,786
3,535
2,905
5,691
7,597
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
(1,880)
913
(111)
(1,991)
1,094
Income tax expense
21,132
13,289
10,533
31,665
19,609
EBITDA
119,683
73,697
76,024
195,707
130,172
Add:
Long term incentive compensation expense
3,996
3,270
4,858
8,854
6,863
Other expense
80
456
178
258
645
Post closure wind-down costs and losses
-
5
4
4
13
Adjusted EBITDA
$123,759
$77,428
$81,064
$204,823
$137,693
Sales
$619,893
$511,376
$527,644
$1,147,537
$968,156
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.0%
15.1%
15.4%
17.8%
14.2%
Net debt to invested capital
Net debt
Total debt
$263,360
$259,540
$257,880
$263,360
$259,540
Cash and cash equivalents
(228,945)
(41,288)
(130,816)
(228,945)
(41,288)
Total net debt
$34,415
$218,252
$127,064
$34,415
$218,252
Invested capital
Net debt
$34,415
$218,252
$127,064
$34,415
$218,252
Shareholders' equity
977,294
816,136
901,176
977,294
816,136
Total invested capital
$1,011,709
$1,034,388
$1,028,240
$1,011,709
$1,034,388
Net debt to invested capital(1)
3.4%
21.1%
12.4%
3.4%
21.1%
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
Cash provided by operating activities
$133,729
$105,816
$18,511
$152,240
$110,498
Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital
(10,579)
(32,531)
56,973
46,394
22,502
Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)
$123,150
$73,285
$75,484
$198,634
$133,000
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
70,038
70,030
70,033
70,036
70,030
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
$1.76
$1.05
$1.08
$2.84
$1.90
Annualized return on invested capital
Adjusted EBITDA
$123,759
$77,428
$81,064
$204,823
$137,693
Invested capital, beginning of period
$1,028,240
$1,111,424
$973,488
$973,488
$1,076,218
Invested capital, end of period
1,011,709
1,034,388
1,028,240
1,011,709
1,034,388
Average invested capital
$1,019,975
$1,072,906
$1,000,864
$992,599
$1,055,303
Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital
12.1%
7.2%
8.1%
20.6%
13.0%
Annualization factor
4.0
4.0
4.0
2.0
2.0
Annualized return on invested capital
48.5%
28.9%
32.4%
41.3%
26.1%
Notes: (1) Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Jun. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2017
Jun. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2017
Sales
$619,893
$511,376
$1,147,537
$968,156
Costs and expenses:
Production
467,355
414,205
886,937
798,282
Selling and administration
13,952
12,435
28,025
24,881
Long term incentive compensation expense
3,996
3,270
8,854
6,863
U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits
14,827
7,313
27,756
7,313
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,851
19,967
40,919
39,570
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,350
10,024
17,767
16,321
529,331
467,214
1,010,258
893,230
Operating earnings before restructuring costs
90,562
44,162
137,279
74,926
Restructuring costs
4,669
1,457
4,905
1,802
Operating earnings
85,893
42,705
132,374
73,124
Finance costs
(2,786)
(3,535)
(5,691)
(7,597)
Other foreign exchange gain (loss)
1,880
(913)
1,991
(1,094)
Other expense
(80)
(456)
(258)
(645)
(986)
(4,904)
(3,958)
(9,336)
Earnings before income taxes
84,907
37,801
128,416
63,788
Income tax expense:
Current
1,567
380
2,337
686
Deferred
19,565
12,909
29,328
18,923
21,132
13,289
31,665
19,609
Net earnings
$63,775
$24,512
$96,751
$44,179
Net earnings per share, basic and diluted
$0.91
$0.35
$1.38
$0.63
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Jun. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2017
Jun. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2017
Net earnings
$63,775
$24,512
$96,751
$44,179
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings:
Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax
1,004
(1,222)
1,889
(398)
Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings:
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax
11,130
(12,057)
23,977
(14,562)
Loss in fair value of interest rate swaps
-
-
-
(11)
Totalitems that are or may be recycled to Net earnings
11,130
(12,057)
23,977
(14,573)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
12,134
(13,279)
25,866
(14,971)
Comprehensive income
$75,909
$11,233
$122,617
$29,208
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Jun. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2017
Jun. 30, 2018
Jun. 30, 2017
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$63,775
$24,512
$96,751
$44,179
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
20,851
19,967
40,919
39,570
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
8,350
10,024
17,767
16,321
Income tax expense
21,132
13,289
31,665
19,609
Finance costs
2,786
3,535
5,691
7,597
Other assets
(122)
231
(417)
182
Reforestation liability
(862)
(234)
1,427
2,309
Provisions and other liabilities
2,386
1,232
(456)
2,047
Stock options
209
155
346
261
Write-down of plant, equipment and intangibles
4,645
-
4,864
-
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(80)
(1)
(181)
(9)
Other expense
80
575
258
934
123,150
73,285
198,634
133,000
Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:
Trade accounts receivable and other
(13,074)
3,312
(23,970)
(12,256)
Inventories
2,111
(432)
(31,926)
(15,672)
Prepayments
1,541
2,365
(2,784)
(419)
Trade accounts payable and provisions
21,152
27,415
13,608
6,265
Income taxes paid
(1,151)
(129)
(1,322)
(420)
133,729
105,816
152,240
110,498
Investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(15,126)
(10,409)
(27,165)
(23,152)
Additions to roads and bridges
(8,086)
(9,429)
(14,168)
(16,531)
Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets
(63)
(531)
(50)
(1,365)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
76
423
185
398
Investments and other assets
(13,079)
(35)
(13,565)
(152)
(36,278)
(19,981)
(54,763)
(40,802)
Financing activities:
Issuance of share capital, net of expenses
-
-
143
-
Interest payments
(2,438)
(3,211)
(5,114)
(6,753)
Debt refinancing costs
(2)
(42)
(3)
(170)
Change in operating line components of long-term debt
-
(40,918)
(1)
(65)
Additions to long term debt
-
-
-
76,107
Repayments of long term debt
-
(18,550)
-
(116,260)
(2,440)
(62,721)
(4,975)
47,141
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and
cash equivalents held in a foreign currency
3,118
(517)
4,843
(537)
Increase in cash
98,129
22,597
97,345
22,018
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
130,816
18,691
131,600
19,270
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$228,945
$41,288
$228,945
$41,288
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
Jun. 30, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$228,945
$131,600
Trade accounts receivable and other
138,804
112,470
Income taxes receivable
511
1,289
Inventories
200,509
165,156
Prepayments
15,848
12,562
Investments and other assets
13,168
-
597,785
423,077
Employee future benefits
2,662
502
Investments and other assets
7,053
6,404
Property, plant and equipment
672,692
670,830
Roads and bridges
25,275
24,092
Timber licences
65,402
66,589
Other intangible assets
10,677
14,170
Goodwill
153,736
147,081
Deferred income taxes
713
251
$1,535,995
$1,352,996
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable and provisions
$167,625
$152,854
Reforestation liability
12,718
12,873
Income taxes payable
332
224
180,675
165,951
Reforestation liability
29,259
27,535
Long term debt
263,360
250,900
Employee future benefits
8,116
8,249
Provisions and other liabilities
26,595
26,976
Deferred income taxes
50,696
19,197
Equity:
Share capital
555,602
555,388
Contributed surplus
8,857
8,582
Translation reserve
64,697
40,720
Retained earnings
348,138
249,498
977,294
854,188
$1,535,995
$1,352,996
Approved on behalf of the Board:
“L. Sauder” “Thomas V. Milroy” Director Director
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains information and statements that are forward-looking in nature, including, but not limited to, statements containing the words “believes”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “annualized” and similar expressions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Interfor’s actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: price volatility, competition, availability and cost of log supply, natural or man-made disasters, currency exchange sensitivity, regulatory changes, allowable annual cut reductions, Aboriginal title and rights claims, potential countervailing and anti-dumping duties, stumpage fee variables and changes, environmental impact and performance, labour disruptions, cyber-security measures, and other factors referenced herein and in Interfor’s Annual Report available on www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are based on Interfor’s current expectations and beliefs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except where required by law.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
The Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q2’18 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com.
