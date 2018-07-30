Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  International Bancshares Corp    IBOC

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Bancshares : IBC BANK-EAGLE PASS PRESENTS CHECK TO THE SOUTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 05:47pm EDT

Monday, July 30, 2018

IBC BANK-EAGLE PASS PRESENTS CHECK TO THE SOUTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

(JULY 30, 2018) EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - IBC Bank-Eagle Pass provided the South Texas Food Bank with a contribution that will finance the Kid's Café summer 2018 program at the Eagle Pass Youth Center. IBC Bank has teamed up with the South Texas Food Bank for more than 12 years and is a major contributor to the fight against hunger.

Kid's Café is an after-school program that offers nutritious, well-balanced, hot meals to children at risk of hunger. This initiative provides local children, ages 17 and under, a grassroots approach to alleviating childhood hunger and promote self-esteem and individual development.

'Being able to give back to our community is part of IBC's philosophy to 'Do More', said Hector Cerna, IBC Bank-Eagle Pass CEO and president. 'We are proud to partner up with the South Texas Food Bank and the Eagle Pass Youth center to keep children well nourished so they can enjoy their summer and bring awareness to this significant issue.'

The South Texas-size check presentation was commemorated by IBC Bank Area Teller Supervisors Yadira Villarreal and Maria Ramirez, who were joined by Eagle Pass Youth Center Director Alfonso Mallen, South Texas Food Bank Director Alma Boubel and South Texas Food Bank Kid's Café Coordinator Mario Factor.

ABOUT IBC BANK-EAGLE PASS

IBC Bank-Eagle Pass is a member of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $12.1 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 188 facilities and more than 291 ATMs serving 90 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. In 2016, IBC celebrated its 50th anniversary since opening its doors for business in 1966. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of both the customers and the communities it serves. International Bancshares was ranked 19th on Forbes' prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2018. IBC Bank-Eagle Pass has been serving the area since 2002 and has a retail branch network of 11 locations. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Visit us on our YouTube channel, IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.

Disclaimer

International Bancshares Corporation published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 21:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
05:47pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-eagle pass presents check to the south texas..
PU
06/26INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank corpus christi awarded by texas association ..
PU
05/29INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-oklahoma awards scholarships
PU
05/23INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/23INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank zapata is a proud community supporter
PU
05/08INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/08INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
05/08INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Reports 67 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2018..
BU
05/01IBC BANK : Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/11DIVIDEND STREAKS IN DANGER : April Edition 
03/22UPCOMING DIVIDENDS : 79 Companies, 25 Increases, 13 Double-Digit Increases 
03/19DIVIDEND CHALLENGERS (AND NEAR-CHALL : 54 Increases Expected By May 31 
03/09Dollar General, Realty Income, Signet among dividend moves next week 
02/28International Bancshares Corporation reports FY results 
Chart INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
International Bancshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis E. Nixon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith I. Wawroski CFO, Treasurer, CAO & Vice President
Antonio R. Sanchez Director
Peggy J. Newman Independent Director
Irving Greenblum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP12.34%2 965
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.