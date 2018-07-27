Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT (IBM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Business Machines : IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:38pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo for IBM is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday awarded International Business Machines Corp $83 million in a patent dispute with e-commerce company Groupon Inc.

A jury in Delaware said Groupon used IBM's patented e-commerce technology without authorization following a two-week trial.

"IBM invests nearly $6 billion annually in research and development, producing innovations for society," IBM spokesman Douglas Shelton said in a statement. "We rely on our patents to protect our innovations. We are pleased by the jury's verdict."

A Groupon spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The jury said Groupon's infringement was willful, allowing IBM to ask a judge to award additional damages.

IBM had sought $167 million in damages, saying it developed widely licensed technology crucial to the development of the internet. Two of the patents relate to Prodigy, IBM's late-1980s precursor to the web.

Groupon argued that some of IBM's patents should not have been granted because they describe obvious ideas, and said the computing company's damages request was unreasonable.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Jan Wolfe
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GROUPON INC -7.43% 4.885 Delayed Quote.2.94%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -1.08% 145.26 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
08:48pGROUPON : Jury Orders Groupon to Pay IBM $83.5 Million in Patent Suit -- Bloombe..
DJ
08:38pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet ..
RE
08:36pLEAR : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in North Carolina (July 27)
AQ
08:36pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Rhode Isl..
AQ
08:35pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Southeast Employees' Credit Union acquires..
AQ
04:24pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM announces collabs with Thailand bank, heal..
AQ
03:26pCNH INDUSTRIAL : concludes agreement with IBM to evolve digital infrastructure f..
AQ
03:03pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : ZoomInfo Appoints Derek Schoettle as Its CEO
AQ
02:53pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM i2 Analyst Notebook Renewal for ATF
AQ
07/26INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : ExxonMobil Leverages IBM Cloud To Help Transfo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:41pGroupon -7.4% as IBM wins $83.5M patent case 
07/26A Quality-Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio - Volume 2 
07/26PeerStream Aims For $5 Million Uplisting To Nasdaq 
07/26Pentagon requests final proposals for $10B cloud contract 
07/26IBM announces collabs with Thailand bank, healthcare company 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 80 336 M
EBIT 2018 14 444 M
Net income 2018 10 856 M
Debt 2018 32 834 M
Yield 2018 4,19%
P/E ratio 2018 12,55
P/E ratio 2019 12,15
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 165 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Kelly Senior VP-Cognitive Solutions & Research
Martin Jetter SVP-Global Technology Services
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.37%134 593
ACCENTURE7.89%112 615
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.48%110 593
VMWARE, INC.20.32%61 497
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.82%61 299
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS16.47%48 536
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.