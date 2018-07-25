Log in
International Consolidated Airlines Group    IAG   ES0177542018

Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/25 09:51:36 am
678.6 GBp   +0.21%
09:02aBudget airline Wizz Air trims capacity growth forecast on strike ..
RE
07/24INTERNATIONAL C : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
07/24Four airlines submit complaint against France over strikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Budget airline Wizz Air trims capacity growth forecast on strike disruptions

07/25/2018 | 09:02am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Wizz Air Airbus 321-231 HA-LXJ aircraft taxis to runway at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw

(Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air trimmed its full-year forecast for capacity growth on Wednesday, expecting disruptions due to strikes at European air traffic control centres to continue into autumn amid rising fuel prices.

Profits at European airlines have been pressured this year by the cost of flight cancellations associated with ATC strikes across Europe, particularly in France.

Ryanair, Easyjet, Wizz and IAG submitted complaints on Tuesday to the European Commission against France, where public sector workers have staged a series of protests over the government's economic reforms.

Ryanair, Europe's biggest low-cost airline, on Monday warned investors of more strikes and weaker ticket prices this summer, pushing its shares down sharply on Monday.

The strikes are compounding problems for airlines that are already struggling with higher fuel costs as oil prices strengthen after a more than two-year slump.

Wizz said in May it was confident it could pass on the rise to customers and would benefit from the impact of high fuel prices as it aims to take market share when oil prices rise and higher-cost carriers are forced to withdraw unprofitable capacity from the market.

The airline, which mainly serves passengers in central and eastern Europe, has also managed to keep costs down, thanks to a growing proportion of Airbus A321 aircraft in its fleet that are more fuel efficient and carry more passengers.

This helped the company stick to its net profit guidance of 310 million euros ($362 million) to 340 million euros for the year.

However, profit fell 14 percent to 50 million euros in the first quarter ended June 30, hurt by the timing of Easter and higher-than-expected disruption costs related to the strikes.

Revenue rose 17.9 percent to 553.4 million euros, with passenger volume rising 19.7 percent in the quarter.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET 0.54% 1593 Delayed Quote.8.47%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP 0.50% 679.6 Delayed Quote.4.02%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -3.45% 14 End-of-day quote.-6.57%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -6.41% 3343 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 378 M
EBIT 2018 3 243 M
Net income 2018 2 679 M
Debt 2018 487 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 5,92
P/E ratio 2019 6,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 15 321 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,76 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.02%17 906
DELTA AIR LINES-7.71%36 470
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.75%22 434
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.57%20 904
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.36%15 045
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-5.92%13 186
