INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU (IAG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/03 11:25:37 am
660.1 GBp   -3.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FTSE rises as RBS and Mondi gain

08/03/2018 | 04:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK's top share index climbed higher on Friday as cyclical stocks recovered thanks to a respite from trade and Brexit worries, while results from Mondi and RBS were well-received.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 <.FTSE> index was up 0.4 percent at 7,606.09 points by 0844 GMT, though it was on track for its biggest weekly loss since March with a 1.2 percent slide.

This week fresh concerns over global trade marred sentiment, after U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up the pressure on China by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

"(Trade) is certainly a concern among other concerns around the world. It's not one a global investor can particularly do much about - we're already seeing the impact in a number of companies' earnings," said James Clarke, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. Certain industries are hurt more than others, he said, but a lot of those stocks have already been hit.

"Is that an opportunity or not? We're listening very carefully to this quarter's conference calls to see what is actually happening in these businesses," said Clarke.

On Thursday, while the Bank of England raised interest rates as expected, it signalled it was in no rush to raise them further before Britain's exit from the European Union next year with no clear plan.

However, these broader worries eased briefly as traders instead focused on earnings updates from paper and packaging firm Mondi and lender RBS.

Shares in RBS jumped 2.7 percent and touched their highest level since the end of June after the bank reported half-year results.

Not only was attributable profit much better than the loss expected by analysts, but the bank announced its first dividend in a decade.

"RBS continues to take small steps, rather than large strides, but even so is demonstrating something of a return to health," Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said in a note.

RBS' rise helped financials add the most points to the FTSE, while materials stocks also bounced back.

Mondi gained 5.6 percent after its results beat expectation.

However, shares in IAG were at the bottom of the index, down 3.8 percent after the British Airways owner's results came in below expectations. Strikes by French air traffic control weighed on IAG's second quarter operating profit.

Results were also in focus among mid-cap stocks as shares in William Hill tumbled 7.7 percent.

The betting company posted a half-year loss and warned of more charges as it revamps its retail business due to tougher regulation at home .

(Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Larry King)

By Kit Rees
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -3.56% 659.82 Delayed Quote.5.22%
MONDI 5.89% 2194 Delayed Quote.7.30%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 3.56% 258.7 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
WILLIAM HILL -7.56% 270.2 Delayed Quote.-9.22%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 378 M
EBIT 2018 3 265 M
Net income 2018 2 679 M
Debt 2018 487 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 5,98
P/E ratio 2019 6,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 16 254 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,76 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.22%18 842
DELTA AIR LINES-3.73%37 048
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC19.96%21 814
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.18%17 970
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.96%15 244
LUFTHANSA GROUP-23.57%13 046
