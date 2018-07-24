Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group    IAG   ES0177542018

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Four airlines submit complaint against France over strikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:25pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An EasyJet Airbus A319 commercial passenger aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair, Easyjet Wizz Air and IAG submitted complaints to the European Commission against France on Tuesday, arguing that its air traffic controllers' strikes were restricting freedom of movement within the EU.

European airlines have faced an increasing threat to profits this year from the cost of flight cancellations associated with air traffic control (ATC) strikes. France has been a particular problem area with public sector workers staging a series of protests over the government's economic reforms.

The four airlines said they believed France was breaking EU law by not enabling flights over the country during strikes, meaning passengers flying between member states not affected by the action are being denied their freedom to travel.

"The right to strike needs to be balanced against freedom of movement. Passengers on routes that overfly France, especially the large airspace that covers Marseille and the Mediterranean, are also subject to delays and massive disruptions," IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said in a joint statement by the four.

En-route air traffic flow management delays in June increased by 150 percent compared with one year ago, mainly due to ATC capacity/staffing, weather and industrial action, according to data from network manager Eurocontrol.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said: "We call on Europe's Governments and the EU Commission to take urgent and decisive action to ensure that ATC providers are fully staffed and that overflights are not affected when national strikes take place."

British Airways-owner IAG, which also owns the Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling carriers, said last month that it was spending more on fuel to travel via alternative routes to bypass French airspace, describing the strikes as more of a threat to European airlines this year than a rise in fuel prices.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET 0.85% 1602.5 Delayed Quote.8.47%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP 1.65% 687.6 Delayed Quote.3.93%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -6.75% 14.5 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.14% 3603 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
12:25pFour airlines submit complaint against France over strikes
RE
12:23pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Airliners file EC complaint vs. French air..
AQ
12:18pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG, RYANAIR, EASYJET and WIZZ AIR Submit ..
PU
07/20INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
07/19INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways says I.T. issue resolved, ..
RE
07/19INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways says Heathrow flights hit ..
RE
07/19INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
07/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways reports computer problems ..
RE
07/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : LEVEL Flights and Ticket Sales Take off in..
AQ
07/18INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/07International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Cal.. 
02/26International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings.. 
02/23International Consolidated Airlines Group's (ICAGY) CEO William Walsh on Q4 2.. 
02/23International Consolidated Airlines reports FY results 
02/13Strongly Undervalued Airline Company 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 378 M
EBIT 2018 3 243 M
Net income 2018 2 679 M
Debt 2018 487 M
Yield 2018 3,83%
P/E ratio 2018 5,89
P/E ratio 2019 6,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 15 598 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,76 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP3.93%18 223
DELTA AIR LINES-6.71%37 178
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.05%22 345
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.24%21 382
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.36%14 813
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-5.36%12 943
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.