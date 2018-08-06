Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU (IAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways boss says two-hour Heathrow passport queues unacceptable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 08:57am CEST
British Airways CEO Alex Cruz speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv

LONDON (Reuters) - Two hour-long queues for passport checks at London's Heathrow Airport are unacceptable and improvements are needed if Britain wants to show it is open for business after it leaves the European Union, the chief executive of British Airways said.

In a letter to The Times newspaper on Monday, BA boss Alex Cruz said that queues at border controls at Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, were significantly worse than at other major world airports.

"What kind of message does this send, as we try to build links outside the EU?," Cruz wrote.

He called on interior minister Sajid Javid to take "immediate action to address this border farce".

His intervention came after reports that Britain was considering setting up designated lanes for British passport holders at UK airports after Britain leaves the EU on March 29 next year.

Two-hour queues have become normal at Heathrow for those visiting Britain from outside the European Economic Area (EEA), Cruz said, despite a target that the waiting time should be no more than 45 minutes. EEA citizens wait almost an hour, he added.

British Airways is owned by IAG, the airline group which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
08:57aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways boss says two-hour Heathro..
RE
08/03FTSE rises as RBS and Mondi gain
RE
08/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG will not stay a shareholder in Norwegi..
RE
08/03British Airways owner IAG misses profit forecasts, shares drop
RE
08/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : JULY 2018 – GROUP TRAFFIC AND CAPACI..
PU
08/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG boss Walsh says still interested in No..
RE
08/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG Traffic and Capacity Statistics - July..
PU
08/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Q2 Results 2018 Presentation
PU
08/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Interim Management Report for six months e..
PU
08/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03International Consolidated Airlines Group's (BABWF) CEO Willie Walsh on Half .. 
08/03International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/07International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Cal.. 
02/26International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings.. 
02/23International Consolidated Airlines Group's (ICAGY) CEO William Walsh on Q4 2.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 385 M
EBIT 2018 3 271 M
Net income 2018 2 684 M
Debt 2018 471 M
Yield 2018 3,85%
P/E ratio 2018 5,76
P/E ratio 2019 6,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 15 171 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,76 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP2.89%18 798
DELTA AIR LINES-3.11%37 512
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.68%22 174
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.35%17 239
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.05%14 347
LUFTHANSA GROUP-24.41%12 719
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.