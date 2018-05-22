Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group    IAG   ES0177542018

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Consolidated Airlines : Norwegian Air rises sharply on report of renewed IAG interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 09:44am CEST

OSLO (Reuters) - Shares in Norwegian Air soared on Tuesday as investors reacted to a report of renewed interest in the budget carrier from British Airways-owner IAG.

Norwegian's share price rose 11 percent in early trade to 278 crowns in Oslo after Spanish newspaper Expansion on Monday said IAG is preparing to bid 330 crowns per share for the Oslo-listed airline, citing unnamed sources.

"What we can say, is that it's business as usual for us, we're expanding rapidly and sales are good. We can't comment on the ownership situation," Tore Oestby, Norwegian Air's Executive Vice President for Strategic Development, told Reuters.

"Our crystal clear focus is on the purely operational, and to work on costs and efficiencies," he added.

IAG last month disclosed it had bought a 4.6 percent stake in Norwegian, but the budget carrier later said it had rejected two takeover proposals.

On May 18, IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh told Reuters that Norwegian Air was not a must-have deal, and ruled out making a hostile offer.

By 0730 GMT, Norwegian Air's shares traded at 268.6 crowns, up 7.3 percent. The Oslo stock market had been shut for a public holiday on Monday, delaying the share price reaction to the Expansion story.

IAG's brands include Spanish airline Iberia.

(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE 7.47% 270 Delayed Quote.42.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
09:44aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Norwegian Air rises sharply on report of r..
RE
05/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Clock ticking on post-Brexit flights - EU ..
RE
05/18IAG boss says Norwegian not a must-have deal, won't go hostile
RE
05/17Ryanair COO says pilot staffing situation has stabilised
RE
05/16EASYJET : snubs a Norwegian bid as loss narrows
AQ
05/16INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/16INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
05/15EasyJet sees profits soaring after rivals falter
RE
05/15INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
05/14INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/07International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Cal.. 
02/26International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings.. 
02/23International Consolidated Airlines Group's (ICAGY) CEO William Walsh on Q4 2.. 
02/23International Consolidated Airlines reports FY results 
02/13Strongly Undervalued Airline Company 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 112 M
EBIT 2018 3 070 M
Net income 2018 2 543 M
Debt 2018 1 095 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 6,89
P/E ratio 2019 6,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 15 995 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Technical Analysis Chart | IAG | ES0177542018 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,36 €
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
James Arthur Lawrence Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.85%18 842
DELTA AIR LINES-5.45%37 248
AIR CHINA LTD.-7.95%23 239
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.58%21 308
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.51%19 267
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.-10.72%15 043
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.