International Container Terminal Service : ICTSI, Go Negosyo strengthen partnership

07/30/2018 | 07:17am CEST

ICTSI, Go Negosyo strengthen partnership

Monday, Jul 30, 2018

For the second year in a row, the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) through its Go Negosyo program and port operator International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) have partnered towards its shared goal of inclusive growth and lifting millions of Filipinos out of poverty through entrepreneurship.

ICTSI's support to Go Negosyo will help fund its ongoing programs that aim to catalyze entrepreneurship in the country and promote the agenda of 'Prosperity for All.'

'Supporting Go Negosyo is truly reflective of ICTSI's commitment towards building an inclusive society. With micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) leading the growth of our country, our partnership complements that of ICTSI's principle of upholding the long view of things - creating impact that is felt across borders and generations,' said Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI Global Corporate and Asia Pacific Head.

An advocacy that started in 2005, Go Negosyo believes that Filipinos can address poverty in cultivating an entrepreneurial culture. Through mentorship and opening linkages to business opportunities and funding sources, Go Negosyo hopes to generate competitive entrepreneurs leading the country's development.

For the first half of 2018 alone, Go Negosyo held events such as the 'Mentoring the Mentors' and 'Filipina Entrepreneurship Summit.' Additionally, Go Negosyo strengthened its efforts to bring mentorship to a new level by launching the 'Mentor Me on Wheels' program which aims to bring mentorship closer to Filipinos, through free one-on-one mentoring session held in malls nationwide.

It also introduced the 'Mentor Me Mobile App,' the first-ever negosyo mentoring app in the country which provides an accessible, convenient and online mentoring session for mentors and mentees, which complements the Kapatid Mentor ME Program and Agri Mentor ME Program.

On the other hand, ICTSI started out as a niche port operator in Manila 30 years ago. From there, ICTSI expanded its horizons by jumpstarting an aggressive international and domestic expansion program before becoming the truly Filipino global company it is now known today.

ICTSI began its partnership with the PCE and Go Negosyo last year through the ASEAN Business Advisory Council - Philippines, the official ASEAN linkage tasked to provide private sector feedback and guidance towards regional economic integration. For 2018, the Manila-based port operator continues to support the advocacy as one of its top corporate sponsors.

'We draw our everyday lessons from ICTSI's humble beginnings and the challenges we managed to weather along the way. Partnering with the PCE and Go Negosyo is our own little way to help businesses in the country succeed,' Mr. Gonzalez adds.

As of date, ICTSI has a portfolio of 30 port terminals and projects in 18 countries and has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees worldwide.

ICTSI Chairman and President Enrique K. Razon Jr. (third from left) joins Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Jose Maria A. Concepcion III (leftmost) together with top business leaders and government officials during a private sector round table held last April 17, 2018, to discuss infrastructure initiatives under the present administration. Also in photo are Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala of the Ayala Group and Michael Tan of the LT Group.


Disclaimer

International Container Terminal Service Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 05:16:03 UTC
