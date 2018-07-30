International Elite : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING【PDF file】

Log in
INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD (1328)
International Elite : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

07/30/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD.

ၚߵ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1328)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of International Elite Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 3809-3810, Hong Kong Plaza, 188 Connaught Road West, Hong Kong on Thursday, 9 August 2018 at 10:30 a.m. to consider, among others, the declaration of a special dividend.

By Order of the Board International Elite Ltd.

Li Kin Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Kin Shing, Ms. Li Yin, Mr. Wong Kin Wa and Mr. Li Wen and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Xue Dao, Mr. Cheung Sai Ming and Mr. Liu Chun Bao.

Disclaimer

International Elite Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:46:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 -
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales 2011 0
Capi. / Sales 2012 -
Capitalization 1 544 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD
Duration : Period :
International Elite Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Shing Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yin Li Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kin Wa Wong CFO, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Yong Zhao Chief Technology Officer
Wen Li Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD12.58%197
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 567
CINTAS CORPORATION31.57%22 282
INTERTEK GROUP15.38%12 713
UNITED RENTALS-14.31%12 493
LG CORP--.--%11 717
