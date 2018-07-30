International Elite : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING【PDF file】

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD.

ၚߵ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1328)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of International Elite Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 3809-3810, Hong Kong Plaza, 188 Connaught Road West, Hong Kong on Thursday, 9 August 2018 at 10:30 a.m. to consider, among others, the declaration of a special dividend.

By Order of the Board International Elite Ltd.

Li Kin Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Kin Shing, Ms. Li Yin, Mr. Wong Kin Wa and Mr. Li Wen and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Xue Dao, Mr. Cheung Sai Ming and Mr. Liu Chun Bao.