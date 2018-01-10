IGT : Secures Multiple-Product Systems Agreement with Nisqually Red Wind Casino

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today announced an agreement with Nisqually Red Wind Casino ("Red Wind Casino") to provide a range of systems solutions, including its IGT Advantage® casino management system, to the Olympia, Wash. property. IGT Advantage will replace a competing gaming equipment supplier's casino management system.

IGT Advantage now connects Red Wind Casino's 1,500-plus gaming machines, and enables the casino to optimize its casino floor and cultivate world-class patron loyalty programs. In addition to IGT Advantage, Red Wind Casino agreed to install IGT's Media Manager system, along with the PointPlay®, Random Riches® and Xtra Credit® bonus applications. Red Wind Casino will further enhance its casino offering by deploying IGT's Mobile Responder, EZ Pay®, Table Manager, and several additional IGT system solutions.

"We believe that IGT offers a very comprehensive, innovative and high-quality systems portfolio," said Cheebo Frazier, Nisqually Red Wind Casino General Manager. "Red Wind chose to deploy IGT Advantage and several other IGT system applications because we are confident in the products' capacity to help us continue rewarding and entertaining Club Red members now and into the future."

"The state of Washington is an increasingly competitive gaming market, making it even more rewarding to have Red Wind Casino select IGT as its trusted systems partner," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Commercial Officer, Gaming. "The combination of IGT Advantage, bonusing apps, Media Manager and Mobile Responder will position Red Wind Casino to operate a fully-connected casino floor, and to offer highly personalized player promotions."

As a leading innovator in casino management systems, IGT offers a wide range of systems solutions to meet the needs of any-sized operation. IGT Advantage, Casinolink®, GALAXIS™ and SYSTEM2go™ empower server-based solutions such as Floor Manager and Media Manager to engage players and enable more efficient casino operations. Bonusing and applications, progressive jackpot solutions, ticketing products and the dynamic Tournament Manager application drive game play by enhancing player experiences and incentives.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

