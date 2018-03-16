Interpublic : PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and engagement firms, was named Agency of the Year and Outstanding Large Agency at the 2018 PRWeek U.S. Awards ceremony. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the firm has been honored as the top agency – a first in the history of the awards. The firm also celebrated recognition across five campaign categories with clients GSK Consumer Healthcare/Excedrin, Chevrolet, Save the Children and Nielsen.

Judith Harrison, Weber Shandwick's senior vice president, Diversity & Inclusion, received Honorable Mention in the Outstanding Agency Professional category for her dedication to building and fostering a multicultural workforce within the firm, as well as her efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion across the communications industry.

The 2018 PRWeek U.S. Awards celebrate the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams and the work they produced in 2017. In awarding Weber Shandwick agency of the year, PRWeek noted that Weber Shandwick's strong track record is a result of a commitment to both "the agency's culture and delivering client results." Judges also praised the firm's "exceptional client work, incredible diversity and culture, creative programming, and great leadership."

"Becoming the first agency to be named Agency of the Year for four consecutive years is a tremendous feat made possible by our talented and dedicated people and our innovative client partners," said Andy Polansky, chief executive officer, Weber Shandwick. "I couldn't be prouder of our teams and the impact they make each and every day. Thank you, PRWeek for this honor."

Harrison, in receiving Honorable Mention as Outstanding Agency Professional, was applauded for her fierce commitment to increasing diversity both within Weber Shandwick and in the industry at large. Judges noted, "[Harrison's] legacy is extremely impressive and her tenacity for advancing diversity and inclusion comes through in every element of her career."

In collaboration with its clients, Weber Shandwick was also recognized for campaigns across categories:

"#DebateHeadache" with GSK Consumer Healthcare/Excedrin was awarded Best in Healthcare and Best in Social Media

"Hit by a Bolt" with Chevrolet was named Best in Technology

"Unboxing the End of Childhood" with Save the Children was awarded Best in Broadcast/Film/Video

"The Science Behind What's Next: Nielsen's Evolution in the Marketplace" with Nielsen received Honorable Mention in Best in Corporate Branding

The 2018 PRWeek Agency of the Year honors are among several recognitions earned by the agency in the past year, including being designated an Ad Age Agency A-List Standout in 2017 and 2018, The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2017 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year for three years running (2017, 2016, 2015).

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications and engagement firm in 78 cities with a network extending to 129 cities around the world. The firm's diverse team of strategists, analysts, producers, designers, developers and campaign activators has won the most prestigious awards in the world for innovative, creative approaches and impactful work. Weber Shandwick was the only public relations agency included on the Advertising Age Agency A-list in 2014 and 2015 and the only PR firm designated an A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016 and 2017, The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017, and The Holmes Report's Global Digital Agency of the Year in 2016. The firm deploys deep expertise across sectors and specialty areas, including consumer marketing, corporate reputation, healthcare, technology, public affairs, financial services, employee engagement, social impact, financial communications and crisis management, using proprietary social, digital and analytics methodologies. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com.

