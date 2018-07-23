Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Interra Resources Ltd    INTR   SG1R37924805

INTERRA RESOURCES LTD (INTR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Interra Resources : Myanmar Drilling Update - CHK 1209 Completed as an Oil Producer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:38am CEST

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Counter Name: Interra Res (Code: 5GI)

23 July 2018

MYANMAR DRILLING UPDATE:

CHAUK DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1209

COMPLETED AS AN OIL PRODUCER

Interra Resources Limited ("Interra") wishes to inform shareholders that its joint venture entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc. ("Goldpetrol"), has completed development well CHK 1209 in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar as an oil producer.

Interra has a 60% interest in the Improved Petroleum Recovery Contract of the Chauk field and also owns 60% of Goldpetrol which is the operator of the field. CHK 1209 was drilled using Goldpetrol's ZJ 450 rig, thus drilling costs were relatively low. Interra's share of the cost of drilling was funded from existing funds on hand.

CHK 1209 was drilled to a measured depth of 3,680 feet in the Chauk field South Central Fault Block as a development well between and at a structural high point to recently completed oil producing wells CHK 1204 and CHK 1207. The primary objective is to accelerate production from the oil reservoirs that produce from these two and other wells in this fault block.

CHK 1209 is the sixth well to be completed as an oil producer in Myanmar in 2018 and following production testing, has been completed for 25 barrels of oil per day through casing perforations over 57 feet covering nine reservoirs.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.

Interra Resources Limited 1 Grange Road #05-04 Orchard Building Singapore 239693 Tel (65) 6732 1711 Fax (65) 6738 1170www.interraresources.com

Disclaimer

Interra Resources Limited published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERRA RESOURCES LTD
11:38aINTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - CHK 1209 Completed as an Oil Produ..
PU
07/20INTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - Drilling Commencement of YNG 3273
PU
06/22INTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - CHK 1208 Completed as an Oil Produ..
PU
06/22INTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - Drilling Commencement of CHK 1210
PU
02/19INTERRA RESOURCES : Iowa City man arrested after armed robbery at Walgreens
AQ
02/19INTERRA RESOURCES : Three area Rite Aid pharmacies switch over to Walgreens
AQ
02/19INTERRA RESOURCES : Suspect escapes armed robbery at Wake Forest Walgreens
AQ
02/18INTERRA RESOURCES : Walgreens Follows in Target's Footsteps and Allows Men in Wo..
AQ
02/17INTERRA RESOURCES : In praise of drugstore's restroom policy
AQ
02/17INTERRA RESOURCES : Last of Walgreens robbery quartet sentenced
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Asia Frontier Capital Research Trip To Yangon In Myanmar 
Chart INTERRA RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Interra Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Han Liong Tjia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edwin Soeryadjaya Non-Executive Chairman
Sugi Handoko Vice President-Operations
Say Tain Foo Chief Financial Officer
Frank Overall Hollinger Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERRA RESOURCES LTD-18.03%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.55%81 542
EOG RESOURCES13.38%70 847
CNOOC LTD9.98%70 005
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.79%63 544
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.78%42 996
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.