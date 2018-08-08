Log in
News Summary

Ad-hoc-Release: New Group Management Member at Interroll

08/08/2018 | 06:35am CEST

Ad-hoc-Release: New Group Management Member at Interroll

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, August 8, 2018. Jens Strüwing, 49, joins Interroll, taking responsibility for its Products & Technology division on November 1, 2018.

Jens Strüwing, currently Director Global Operations Aftermarket at the Mahle Group, responsible for Operations of 18 production and logistics sites globally as well as for Mahle Consulting, will take over the role of Executive Vice President Products & Technology and become a member of the Group Management at the Interroll Group as of November 1, 2018. Strüwing brings in approximately 25 years of proven business and consulting expertise with focus on lean industrial production, logistics, aftermarket service and supply chain management.

Previous to his last role, Strüwing was responsible for planning all logistical processes as well as standardization and automation of production processes. The engagement at Mahle followed various senior management positions with focus on logistics and production at the Daimler Group and at Fairchild Dornier GmbH. His special areas of expertise comprise platform concepts, product lifecycle management (PLM) and digitalization as well as material flow.

Strüwing graduated in production technology (production systems and materials handling) from the University Karlsruhe, Germany, (master's degree, Dipl. Ing). He is married and has two daughters.

"I look forward to the cooperation with Jens Strüwing in our Group Management and I am convinced he has the right expertise and cultural fit to contribute substantially to our further growth," said Paul Zumbühl, CEO Interroll Worldwide Group.

Contact

Martin Regnet

Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 21

[email protected]

www.interroll.com

Interroll shares

Registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities number 637289.

Interroll profile

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet & Carton Flow (flow storage systems). Interroll solutions are in operation in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food and beverage industry, fashion, and automotive sectors, and many other manufacturing industries. Among the company's end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 32 companies with turnover of around CHF 450.7 million and 2,100 employees (2017).




