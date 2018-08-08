Ad-hoc-Release: New Group Management Member at Interroll

Jens Strüwing, currently Director Global Operations Aftermarket at the Mahle Group, responsible for Operations of 18 production and logistics sites globally as well as for Mahle Consulting, will take over the role of Executive Vice President Products & Technology and become a member of the Group Management at the Interroll Group as of November 1, 2018. Strüwing brings in approximately 25 years of proven business and consulting expertise with focus on lean industrial production, logistics, aftermarket service and supply chain management.

Previous to his last role, Strüwing was responsible for planning all logistical processes as well as standardization and automation of production processes. The engagement at Mahle followed various senior management positions with focus on logistics and production at the Daimler Group and at Fairchild Dornier GmbH. His special areas of expertise comprise platform concepts, product lifecycle management (PLM) and digitalization as well as material flow.

Strüwing graduated in production technology (production systems and materials handling) from the University Karlsruhe, Germany, (master's degree, Dipl. Ing). He is married and has two daughters.

"I look forward to the cooperation with Jens Strüwing in our Group Management and I am convinced he has the right expertise and cultural fit to contribute substantially to our further growth," said Paul Zumbühl, CEO Interroll Worldwide Group.

Contact

Martin Regnet

Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 21

[email protected]

www.interroll.com