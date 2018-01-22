Ad hoc disclosure: preliminary financial figures for 2017 (unaudited) - record results continue

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 22, 2018. Interroll, the material handling specialist, experienced strong growth again in 2017, achieving record results: order intake rose to CHF 458.1 million (+13.0 percent compared with previous year), and net sales to CHF 450.7 million (+12.3 percent).

At CHF 458.1 million, the order intake in 2017 was +13.0 percent up on the previous year's value (+12.0 percent in local currencies). Order intake in 2017 was the highest in the company's history. The Americas region grew above average, at +21.1 percent on the previous year.

Boosted by a particularly strong fourth quarter in 2017, the net sales in the reporting currency increased by +12.3 percent to CHF 450.7 million (+11.3% in local currencies), representing another company record. Organic sales growth contributed +12.0 percent. The Drives (+19.0 percent compared with the previous year) and Conveyors & Sorters (+17.6 percent) product groups were particular growth drivers here. Drives benefited from a new innovative motor platform, for example, and Conveyors & Sorters growth was propelled by large orders.

"The Interroll sales markets are developing well all over the world," explains Daniel Bättig, Chief Financial Officer at Interroll Holding AG, who adds: "With its strategic focus on the customer segments experiencing particularly strong growth, such as global online trade, airport construction, the food and beverage industries, as well as warehousing and smart factories, the Interroll Group wants to continue expanding rapidly."

The full annual report for 2017 with the final figures will be presented at the annual results media conference on March 23, 2018 in Zürich, Switzerland.

