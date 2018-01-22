Log in
Ad hoc disclosure: preliminary financial figures for 2017 (unaudited) - record results continue

01/22/2018 | 07:35am CET

Ad hoc disclosure: preliminary financial figures for 2017 (unaudited)

Record results continue

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 22, 2018. Interroll, the material handling specialist, experienced strong growth again in 2017, achieving record results: order intake rose to CHF 458.1 million (+13.0 percent compared with previous year), and net sales to CHF 450.7 million (+12.3 percent).

At CHF 458.1 million, the order intake in 2017 was +13.0 percent up on the previous year's value (+12.0 percent in local currencies). Order intake in 2017 was the highest in the company's history. The Americas region grew above average, at +21.1 percent on the previous year.

Boosted by a particularly strong fourth quarter in 2017, the net sales in the reporting currency increased by +12.3 percent to CHF 450.7 million (+11.3% in local currencies), representing another company record. Organic sales growth contributed +12.0 percent. The Drives (+19.0 percent compared with the previous year) and Conveyors & Sorters (+17.6 percent) product groups were particular growth drivers here. Drives benefited from a new innovative motor platform, for example, and Conveyors & Sorters growth was propelled by large orders.

"The Interroll sales markets are developing well all over the world," explains Daniel Bättig, Chief Financial Officer at Interroll Holding AG, who adds: "With its strategic focus on the customer segments experiencing particularly strong growth, such as global online trade, airport construction, the food and beverage industries, as well as warehousing and smart factories, the Interroll Group wants to continue expanding rapidly."

The full annual report for 2017 with the final figures will be presented at the annual results media conference on March 23, 2018 in Zürich, Switzerland.

Contacts

Daniel Bättig

Chief Financial Officer

+41 (0) 91 850 25 44

Martin Regnet

Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 (0) 91 850 25 21

[email protected]

www.interroll.com

Financial calendar 2018

23.03. Publication of Annual Report for 2017 and Annual Results Media Conference

04.05. Annual General Assembly

03.08. Publication of Half-Year Report 2018 and Webcast

Interroll shares

Registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities number 637289.

Interroll profile

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet & Carton Flow (flow storage systems). Interroll solutions are in operation in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food and beverage industry, fashion, and automotive sectors, and many other manufacturing industries. Among the company's end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 32 companies with turnover of around CHF 401.5 million and 2,000 employees (2016).




