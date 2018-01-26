Log in
Interserve plc    IRV   GB0001528156

INTERSERVE PLC (IRV)
Report
Interserve : Andy McDonald to join Interserve as G...

01/26/2018 | 08:26am CET

Interserve, the international support services and construction group, is pleased to announce that Andy McDonald will join the business in spring 2018 as General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Andy, who will also join the company's executive board, has extensive experience across all aspects of legal and governance with listed companies, including strategy, mergers and acquisitions and commercial negotiations. Andy joins from Premier Foods plc, where he has been since November 2011, performing a similar role with responsibility for the legal, compliance and corporate development functions.

During his time at Premier Foods plc, he supported the company in the execution of significant portfolio realignment, joint ventures and partnerships. Prior to this he was General Counsel and Company Secretary at Uniq plc, before it was acquired by the Greencore Group plc. Andy worked as a corporate lawyer for the international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer before moving into industry.

Debbie White, Chief Executive of Interserve, said:

'I am delighted to welcome Andy to Interserve. His legal expertise and his extensive plc experience will bring great value to the Group.'

-Ends-

LEI: 549300MVYY4EZCRFHZ09

For further information please contact:

Rhys Jones
Group Head of PR, Interserve
07909 605336
[email protected]

About Interserve

Interserve is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Our vision is to redefine the future for people and places. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a successful, growing, international business: a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. We are headquartered in the UK and listed in the FTSE. We have gross revenues of £3.7 billion and a workforce of circa 80,000 people worldwide.

www.interserve.com
For news follow @interservenews

Interserve plc published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:14:06 UTC.

EPS Revisions
