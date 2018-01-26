Interserve : Andy McDonald to join Interserve as G...

Interserve, the international support services and construction group, is pleased to announce that Andy McDonald will join the business in spring 2018 as General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Andy, who will also join the company's executive board, has extensive experience across all aspects of legal and governance with listed companies, including strategy, mergers and acquisitions and commercial negotiations. Andy joins from Premier Foods plc, where he has been since November 2011, performing a similar role with responsibility for the legal, compliance and corporate development functions.

During his time at Premier Foods plc, he supported the company in the execution of significant portfolio realignment, joint ventures and partnerships. Prior to this he was General Counsel and Company Secretary at Uniq plc, before it was acquired by the Greencore Group plc. Andy worked as a corporate lawyer for the international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer before moving into industry.

Debbie White, Chief Executive of Interserve, said:

'I am delighted to welcome Andy to Interserve. His legal expertise and his extensive plc experience will bring great value to the Group.'

