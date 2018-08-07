Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Interserve plc    IRV   GB0001528156

INTERSERVE PLC (IRV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Interserve : Half-Year financial results 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:21am CEST

Half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

REcovery plan on track

results in-line with management expectations, outlook maintained

H1 2018 H1 2017*
Revenue £1,488.3m £1,647.7m
Headline total operating profit** £40.1m £56.6m
Headline profit before tax** £9.0m £47.0m
Profit / (Loss) before tax (£6.0)m £24.9m
Basic earnings per share (12.4)p 14.8p
Headline earnings per share** 4.6p 28.7p

Robust financial performance

  • Significant operating profit improvement vs. second half of 2017, up £11.5 million to £40.1 million
  • Fit for Growth programme on target to deliver £15 million savings in 2018 with £8 million secured in the first half; significant activity ongoing to achieve £40-50 million annualised savings by 2020
  • Completed refinancing providing financial stability for the Group and new facilities through to 2021 to enable delivery of the Group's business plan
  • Agreed sale of Haymarket development in Edinburgh for £49.1 million, completing exit of property development business and enabling greater focus on core activities
  • June 2018 net debt before recognition of deferred financing costs relating to the warrant issuance of £645.8 million, in line with expectations. Reported net debt of £614.3 million, net of £31.5 million of deferred financing costs.

Good operational progress and strategic momentum

  • Lost time injury frequency rate improvement from 1.3 at December 2017 to 1.1 at June 2018.
  • Future workload of £7.4 billion (2017 year-end: £7.6bn) with significant recent contract wins, including AENA (£37 million), King George Hospital (£35 million), Ministry of Justice (£25 million), Foreign and Commonwealth Office (£67 million) and Durham University (£78 million)
  • Continued to derisk UK construction with the completion and close out of older contracts while rebasing the business for the future
  • Successful large-scale mobilisations launched for Department for Work and Pensions (3000 employees, 800 sites) and Department for Transport (1000 employees, 1147 sites)
  • Equipment services revenue lower as major infrastructure projects in the UK not repeated in 2018 and impact of Qatar embargo. Order levels starting to improve as we enter the second half
  • Exited Energy from Waste business: progress in line with our expectations on the resolution of our EfW projects. Although risks to the programme still remain we are focused on the completion and commissioning of all sites in the second half.

Chief Executive Officer, Debbie White commented:

'The first half of 2018 was an important period for Interserve as the new management team took actions to bring stability to the business and agree the direction of the Group's future strategy. The 'Fit for Growth' initiatives we are implementing are delivering material cost savings and will result in a simpler, more focused and more effective Interserve. The refinancing that we completed in April provides a firmer financial footing from which to execute these plans.

Today we have a strategy that provides a clear direction, leveraging our areas of strength, where Interserve can provide compelling customer propositions, delivered with rigorous operational and financial discipline. Whilst there remains a significant amount of work to do, we have energy and momentum in the business as evidenced by the significant new contracts wins secured in the first half of the year.

First-half trading performance was in line with our expectations. We continue to make progress on the resolution of our EfW projects, although risks to the programme still remain. We believe that the benefit of the actions taken in the first half underpin our unchanged full-year expectations, as we make further progress with the implementation of the Group's strategy and the Fit for Growth transformation programme.'

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Robin O'Kelly
Interserve
+44 (0) 7786 702526

Toby Bates
Lisa Jarrett-Kerr
Tulchan Communications
+44 (0) 207 3534200

About Interserve

Interserve is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. We are headquartered in the UK and FTSE-listed. We have gross revenues of £3.7 billion and a workforce of circa 75,000 people worldwide.

www.interserve.com
For news follow @interservenews

Legal identifier number: 549300MVYY4EZCRFHZ09

*As set out in the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, the 2017 results included various adjustments arising from a comprehensive Contract Review. In the main these adjustments related to contracts that were substantially complete at the end of 2016 but where additional information has come to lights since the 2016 financial statements were signed. The Contract Review also identified the need for additional provisions in respect of loss making or onerous contracts. The impact of the Contract Reviews and the results of businesses classified as 'Exited' are presented as non-underlying items (see notes 4) and are excluded from the calculation of headline earnings per share (see note 7). The presentation of comparative information for the first half of 2017 has been restated to be consistent with this presentation. There is no impact on comparative net assets or statutory profit before taxation.
**This news release includes a number of non-statutory measures to reflect the impact of non-trading and non-recurring items. Use of these non-statutory measures is considered to better reflect the underlying trading of the business. See note 11 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for a reconciliation of these measures to their statutory equivalents.  

Disclaimer

Interserve plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:20:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSERVE PLC
08:21aINTERSERVE : Half-Year financial results 2018
PU
08/01INTERSERVE : Nterserve extends relationship with the foreign and commonwealth of..
AQ
08/01INTERSERVE : extends relationship with ...
PU
07/31INTERSERVE : Identifies steps to capture true value of the workplace
AQ
07/31INTERSERVE : identifies steps to captur...
PU
07/27SODEXO : UK government to cancel private probation service contracts early
RE
07/20INTERSERVE : Director Declaration
PU
07/14INTERSERVE : bags 35m London hospital job
AQ
07/13INTERSERVE : Hospitals add 50m to Interserve order book
AQ
07/12INTERSERVE : Wins â£35 million contract with barking, havering & redbridge unive..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/30Interserve Plc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Mitie Group PLC - Overblown Brexit Fears Offer Investors Chance To Clean Up 
2015MORE SHOTS FIRED : State Street cuts fees on 41 ETFs 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 206 M
EBIT 2018 73,6 M
Net income 2018 -14,0 M
Debt 2018 616 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 108 M
Chart INTERSERVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Interserve plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSERVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debbie White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Chairman
Mark Argent Whiteling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dougie I. Sutherland Executive Director & MD-Development Divisions
Anne K. Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSERVE PLC-24.61%140
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 557
CINTAS CORPORATION34.88%21 991
UNITED RENTALS-11.98%12 281
INTERTEK GROUP13.10%12 250
LG CORP--.--%11 593
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.