Interserve plc    IRV   GB0001528156

INTERSERVE PLC (IRV)
My previous session
News 
News

Interserve : shares drop after posting loss on higher expenses

08/07/2018 | 10:17am CEST
Interserve offices are seen in Twyford

(Reuters) - Shares of Britain's Interserve Plc dropped as much as 9 percent on Tuesday, as the construction and services company posted a loss in the first-half hurt by higher costs.

Interserve reported a loss before tax of 6 million pounds, for the six months ended June 30, compared to a profit before tax of 24.9 million pounds last year.

Operating profit fell 30 percent to 40.1 million pounds in the latest half-year.

The company has been raising funds and selling some of its operations as part of a restructuring after it issued a profit warning in October. It warned in October that it may breach contracts because of a trading downturn.

During the latest six months, the company said net finance costs jumped over three-fold to 31.1 million pounds from 9.6 million pounds. Interserve attributed the increase to higher net debt, costs stemming from a 50 million-pound financing, and higher rates on its borrowings from the end of April.

However, Interserve reiterated that full-year operating profit would see a 15 million-pound benefit from cost cuts.

Outsourcers, including Interserve, have been facing deeper scrutiny from investors as Britain looks to toughen contract terms for the sector following the collapse of outsourcing group Carillion earlier this year.

Adding to the woes, Britain said last month that it would terminate contracts with private companies including Interserve from running probation services in England and Wales, admitting they have not delivered the expected benefits.

Interserve shares clawed back some of its early losses to trade down 5.3 percent at 0805 GMT.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARILLION 0.00% 14.2 Delayed Quote.-17.68%
INTERSERVE PLC -4.07% 69.0697 Delayed Quote.-24.61%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 206 M
EBIT 2018 73,6 M
Net income 2018 -14,0 M
Debt 2018 616 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 108 M
Chart INTERSERVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Interserve plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSERVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debbie White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Chairman
Mark Argent Whiteling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dougie I. Sutherland Executive Director & MD-Development Divisions
Anne K. Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSERVE PLC-24.61%140
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 157
CINTAS CORPORATION34.88%22 339
UNITED RENTALS-11.98%12 521
INTERTEK GROUP13.10%12 261
LG CORP--.--%11 568
