INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG    ISH2   DE000A0EPUH1

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG (ISH2)
Intershop Communications : Block Foods AG stirs up German e-food market with Intershop solution from Microsoft Azure Cloud

02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET
  • traditional Hamburg-based family-owned company digitizes sales of food products based on the Intershop Commerce Suite
  • Premium manufacturer invests in enhanced online brand experience and customer loyalty
  • Implementation and hosting by Intershop partner SignTEK in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Jena, Hamburg, 1 February, 2018 Block Foods AG, based in Hamburg, Germany, uses the Intershop Commerce Suite as new platform to strengthen its online brand presence. Its hosting in the Azure cloud is handled by the e-business agency SignTEK, which was already responsible for the project implementation.

Block Foods AG, which belongs to the Block Group, comprises four independent companies that manufacture beef and convenience products under the Block House label. Known throughout Germany, they cater to the gastronomy, the hotel industry, wholesalers and food retailers. With the new shop platform, selected quality products are made available for the first time via its own online shop and various marketplaces.

With the launch of the B2C and B2B shops, the business and sales processes of the Block Group were to be gradually digitalized in order to achieve a convincing customer experience across all corporate divisions.

Thomas Mänecke, CEO of Block Foods AG: 'Originally founded for the quality assurance of products in block-house restaurants, our production facilities have developed into independent, sales-boosting companies that meanwhile generate more than two thirds of their turnover from supplying external customers. Therefore, it was a logical conclusion for us to consequently realign our online sales. Now it assures a maximum of ordering convenience for our customers which ultimately strengthens the block-house brand. With Intershop and SignTEK, we've found what we were looking for: a future-proof, highly scalable commerce platform for our ambitious digitization strategy and a strong project partner who can help us in all aspects of the implementation of our plans.'

Axel Köhler, COO of Intershop Communications AG, adds: 'The German e-food market is still in its infancy when compared with other countries. Driving the right strategy based on high-performance technology in the most secure cloud offers plenty of room for profitable growth and the conquest of new customer segments. We are pleased to be able to support Block Foods AG, another renowned wholesaler, in the digital transformation of its business processes.'

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:09 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 36,8 M
EBIT 2017 0,53 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,60x
Capitalization 65,9 M
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
Duration : Period :
Intershop Communications A Technical Analysis Chart | ISH2 | DE000A0EPUH1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,51 €
Spread / Average Target -27%
Managers
NameTitle
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel Köhler Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG16.99%82
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.65%151 478
ACCENTURE4.97%102 381
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.23%94 823
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING3.09%53 578
VMWARE, INC.-1.22%47 869
