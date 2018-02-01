Intershop Communications : Block Foods AG stirs up German e-food market with Intershop solution from Microsoft Azure Cloud

traditional Hamburg-based family-owned company digitizes sales of food products based on the Intershop Commerce Suite

Premium manufacturer invests in enhanced online brand experience and customer loyalty

Implementation and hosting by Intershop partner SignTEK in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Jena, Hamburg, 1 February, 2018 Block Foods AG, based in Hamburg, Germany, uses the Intershop Commerce Suite as new platform to strengthen its online brand presence. Its hosting in the Azure cloud is handled by the e-business agency SignTEK, which was already responsible for the project implementation.

Block Foods AG, which belongs to the Block Group, comprises four independent companies that manufacture beef and convenience products under the Block House label. Known throughout Germany, they cater to the gastronomy, the hotel industry, wholesalers and food retailers. With the new shop platform, selected quality products are made available for the first time via its own online shop and various marketplaces.

With the launch of the B2C and B2B shops, the business and sales processes of the Block Group were to be gradually digitalized in order to achieve a convincing customer experience across all corporate divisions.

Thomas Mänecke, CEO of Block Foods AG: 'Originally founded for the quality assurance of products in block-house restaurants, our production facilities have developed into independent, sales-boosting companies that meanwhile generate more than two thirds of their turnover from supplying external customers. Therefore, it was a logical conclusion for us to consequently realign our online sales. Now it assures a maximum of ordering convenience for our customers which ultimately strengthens the block-house brand. With Intershop and SignTEK, we've found what we were looking for: a future-proof, highly scalable commerce platform for our ambitious digitization strategy and a strong project partner who can help us in all aspects of the implementation of our plans.'

Axel Köhler, COO of Intershop Communications AG, adds: 'The German e-food market is still in its infancy when compared with other countries. Driving the right strategy based on high-performance technology in the most secure cloud offers plenty of room for profitable growth and the conquest of new customer segments. We are pleased to be able to support Block Foods AG, another renowned wholesaler, in the digital transformation of its business processes.'