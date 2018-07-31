⦁ Developing a joint Cloud solution

⦁ Joint marketing and distribution

⦁ Intershop's solution the ideal commerce addition to Microsoft Dynamics 365

Jena, Las Vegas, July 31, 2018 - The Intershop Communications AG was presented with the 2018 Runner Up Award in Las Vegas on July 19, 2018, on the annual Microsoft partner conference 'Inspire' in front of more than one thousand German conference attendees.

It was only for the second time that the award was presented to a partner in Germany. It recognizes the close and good cooperation between the companies on the German market.

The award honors Intershop's strategic and goal-oriented focus on the Microsoft product palette and the successful cooperation for marketing and selling the Cloud solution via events and social media campaigns. In addition to availability in Microsoft Azure, Intershop products are also closely integrated with various Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications, and more than a dozen customers now rely on Intershop's joint solution based on the Azure Cloud.

Jochen Wiechen, CEO, explains: 'Our decision to operate Intershop's solution in the Microsoft Azure Cloud has proven to be the right one. The close, cross-departmental cooperation with Microsoft led to the successful and efficient implementation of all joint projects. We are very grateful for the award, which is a recognition of this successful cooperation.'

Sebastian Grassl, Head of Go-To-Market at Microsoft Germany, says: 'The Runner Up Award is an award for partners who stood out in the past fiscal year. We are very proud of the close cooperation with the Intershop team. Together, we successfully launched Intershop's new Commerce-as-a-Service Cloud offering and will continue to market and sell it nationally and internationally in the coming fiscal year. Together we can continue to drive the Cloud growth of the leading Microsoft Azure platform'.