Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Intershop Communications AG    ISH2   DE000A0EPUH1

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG (ISH2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intershop Communications : Thanks to growing Cloud business and good cooperation - Intershop wins "Runner Up of the Year" Award from Microsoft Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:18am CEST

⦁ Developing a joint Cloud solution
⦁ Joint marketing and distribution
⦁ Intershop's solution the ideal commerce addition to Microsoft Dynamics 365

Jena, Las Vegas, July 31, 2018 - The Intershop Communications AG was presented with the 2018 Runner Up Award in Las Vegas on July 19, 2018, on the annual Microsoft partner conference 'Inspire' in front of more than one thousand German conference attendees.

It was only for the second time that the award was presented to a partner in Germany. It recognizes the close and good cooperation between the companies on the German market.

The award honors Intershop's strategic and goal-oriented focus on the Microsoft product palette and the successful cooperation for marketing and selling the Cloud solution via events and social media campaigns. In addition to availability in Microsoft Azure, Intershop products are also closely integrated with various Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications, and more than a dozen customers now rely on Intershop's joint solution based on the Azure Cloud.

Jochen Wiechen, CEO, explains: 'Our decision to operate Intershop's solution in the Microsoft Azure Cloud has proven to be the right one. The close, cross-departmental cooperation with Microsoft led to the successful and efficient implementation of all joint projects. We are very grateful for the award, which is a recognition of this successful cooperation.'

Sebastian Grassl, Head of Go-To-Market at Microsoft Germany, says: 'The Runner Up Award is an award for partners who stood out in the past fiscal year. We are very proud of the close cooperation with the Intershop team. Together, we successfully launched Intershop's new Commerce-as-a-Service Cloud offering and will continue to market and sell it nationally and internationally in the coming fiscal year. Together we can continue to drive the Cloud growth of the leading Microsoft Azure platform'.

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 07:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
09:18aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : Thanks to growing Cloud business and good cooperation..
PU
07/26INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : publishes preliminary figures for first six months an..
EQ
07/23INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
05/23INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
05/23INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
05/15INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/08INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
05/07INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : decides to increase capital against cash contribution..
EQ
04/27INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : quaterly earnings release
04/25INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : reports initial success for cloud segment
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 37,9 M
EBIT 2018 0,60 M
Net income 2018 0,40 M
Finance 2018 11,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 175,50
P/E ratio 2019 43,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 61,3 M
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Intershop Communications AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75 €
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Klahn Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG-1.29%72
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.17%134 675
ACCENTURE4.13%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 498
VMWARE, INC.15.24%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.59%61 338
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.