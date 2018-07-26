Intershop Communications : publishes preliminary figures for first six months and adjusts forecast for 2018 to cloud focus

Log in
0
07/26/2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Intershop publishes preliminary figures for first six months and adjusts forecast for 2018 to cloud focus

26-Jul-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jena, 26 July 2018 - According to preliminary figures, INTERSHOP Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1) generated revenues of approx. EUR 16 million (previous year: EUR 18 million) and EBIT of EUR -2.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million) in the first half of 2018. The decline in revenues and earnings is essentially attributable to the shift in revenues resulting from the strategic transition from the license business to the cloud business. While this transformation results in temporary fluctuations in revenues and earnings, it will ultimately lead to greater stability in the following years.
Incoming orders for cloud-related products and services picked up noticeably to EUR 2.2 million in the first half of 2018 (previous year: EUR 0.7 million). Revenues in the Cloud and Subscription segment rose by 14% to EUR 2.5 million.
After the Management Board and Supervisory Board today reaffirmed the consistent transformation towards the cloud, Intershop has adjusted its forecast for the fiscal year 2018 accordingly. Because of the accelerated decline in licensing revenues, management now projects slightly lower revenues than in the previous year as well as negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the low single-digit euro million range. Management had previously projected slightly higher revenues and slightly positive EBIT. Nonetheless, management remains firmly focused on the medium-term target of EUR 50 million in revenues and an EBIT margin of 5% for the year 2020.

The final figures and the report on the first six months of 2018 will be published as planned on 1 August 2018.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Heide Rausch
T: +49-3641-50-1000
F: +49-3641-50-1309
[email protected]

26-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1
WKN: A0EPUH
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

708041  26-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=708041&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 37,9 M
EBIT 2018 0,60 M
Net income 2018 0,40 M
Finance 2018 11,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 176,00
P/E ratio 2019 44,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 62,7 M
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Intershop Communications AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75 €
Spread / Average Target -0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Klahn Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG-1.01%74
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.43%133 748
ACCENTURE9.14%111 860
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES47.89%111 619
VMWARE, INC.20.61%61 412
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.74%60 660
