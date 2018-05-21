Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO (ISP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

European shares rise on easing trade worries; Italy stocks slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:13pm CEST
Traders work at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday as easing trade war worries lifted the dollar, supporting exporters, while Italian stocks came under renewed pressure as markets awaited developments in the creation of a new government.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index closed up 0.3 percent, holding at its highest level since the beginning of February, while the FTSE 100 <.FTSE> hit a new record high, up 1 percent as strength in the dollar supported the internationally-exposed index.

"The feel-good factor from the trade war truce bolstered risk sentiment and a weaker pound delivered the usual shot of adrenalin for the blue chips," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

The dollar hit a fresh five-month high on relief that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the U.S.-China trade war "on hold" following their agreement to suspend the tariff threats.

While activity was reduced by the closure of some markets, including Germany, for Whit Monday, Italian stocks were notable underperformers.

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and League parties are seeking presidential approval for a prime minister to lead a government whose plans to raise spending have upset financial markets.

Italy's FTSE MIB <.FTMIB> benchmark index saw losses widen throughout the session and ended down 1.5 percent as any bargain-hunting was outweighed by a number of stocks going ex-dividend, including heavyweight bank Intesa Sanpaolo.

"I would wait before considering the current phase of widening (debt) spreads and stock losses as an interesting buying opportunity," said JCI Capital portfolio manager Alessandro Balsotti.

Italian equities suffered their biggest one-week loss since early March on Friday on worries the new government could relax fiscal discipline.

Elsewhere, it was a bumpy ride for Ryanair shares which fell around 3 percent at the open before springing back to end more than 5 percent higher.

The Irish airline reported a record annual profit as it brushed off a rostering mess-up that forced it to cancel flights and sparked a dispute with pilots, but warned that profits would fall back in the coming year due to higher costs and no fare growth.

"Despite all this pessimism (zero H2 fare visibility), investors are taking the news in their stride. Perhaps because none of this is actually news: oil prices continue to rise and staff talks are ongoing," said Artjom Hatsaturjants, research analyst at Accendo Markets.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees; editing by David Stamp)

By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
MILAAN-FTSE/MIB 0.22% 22483.6 End-of-day quote.2.67%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.77% 15.48 End-of-day quote.3.30%
STOXX EUR 600(P)-EUR -0.28% 394.67 End-of-day quote.1.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO
06:13pEuropean shares rise on easing trade worries; Italy stocks slide
RE
05/21INTESA SANPAOLO : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
05/21INTESA SANPAOLO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18INTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
05/18VENETO BA : DBRS Confirms Rating on Claris ABS 2011 S.r.l
AQ
05/16Polish debt collector KRUK targets Italian bad loans for business growth
RE
05/16INTESA SANPAOLO : Art as a revelation. From the Luigi and Peppino Agrati collect..
PU
05/15UNICREDIT : SWIFT-Italian financial community gathers to discuss challenges and ..
AQ
05/14INTESA SANPAOLO : 'Gender employment gap high but decreasing'
AQ
05/11Monte dei Paschi profit points to better times for Italy's banks
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/08Intesa Sanpaolo reports Q1 results 
04/30INTESA SANPAOLO : What Is The Strategic Plan Worth? 
04/27Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update 
04/23OAKMARK INTERNATIONAL FUND : Q1 2018 
03/22DB, BANKS AND THE USD : The Writing (Off) Is On The Wall (Street) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 350 M
EBIT 2018 8 552 M
Net income 2018 4 185 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,93%
P/E ratio 2018 12,28
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capitalization 51 912 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo Technical Analysis Chart | ISP | IT0000072618 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,52 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Rosario Giacomo Strano Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief Information Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO11.91%61 006
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.92%384 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-2.42%330 291
BANK OF AMERICA2.51%312 394
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%276 508
WELLS FARGO-11.49%264 207
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.