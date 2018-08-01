Log in
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo : posts better-than-expected second-quarter net profit, revenues drop quarter-on-qearter

08/01/2018

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its midterm targets after posting a better-than-expected net profit for three months through June, despite a quarter-on-quarter drop in revenues.

Intesa said its net profit was 927 million euros (£824.7 million) in the second quarter, compared with an average 866 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

That compares with 837 million euros in the second quarter of last year when excluding an extraordinary 3.5 billion euro contribution Intesa received from the state to take over two failing Veneto-based regional banks.

Intesa said operating revenues fell 4.3 percent in the second quarter from the January to March period.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 211 M
EBIT 2018 8 108 M
Net income 2018 4 157 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,82%
P/E ratio 2018 11,00
P/E ratio 2019 10,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 44 292 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,12 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Rosario Giacomo Strano Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief Information Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO-8.66%51 729
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%287 698
WELLS FARGO-5.57%285 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 867
