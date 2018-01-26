Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo : says dismayed about possible involvement in judicial case

01/26/2018 | 08:22pm CET
File photo of the Intesa Sanpaolo logo seen in Milan

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it learnt "with dismay" that it could be brought into judicial proceedings against Veneto Banca, a lender it purchased last year.

Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, took over the good assets of Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza for a symbolic price of one euro in 2017. The two regional banks had collapsed after years of mismanagement and poor lending.

In an emailed statement, Intesa said it had bought only certain assets of Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza, and the acquisition had nothing to do with events of the past.

"Intesa Sanpaolo will not hesitate to defend itself and will exercise all legal and contractual rights," the bank said.

Earlier on Friday, a consumer association said an Italian judge had accepted their request to include Intesa in a trial against former executives of the two Veneto-based lenders for alleged obstruction of regulators.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Steve Scherer)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 17 210 M
EBIT 2017 7 915 M
Net income 2017 6 997 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 6,46%
P/E ratio 2017 7,88
P/E ratio 2018 14,04
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,87x
Capitalization 52 338 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo Technical Analysis Chart | ISP | IT0000072618 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,21 €
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Eliano Omar Lodesani Chief Operating Officer & Head-Human Resources
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Giovanni Costa Director & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO12.71%65 146
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.16%401 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA18.55%391 807
BANK OF AMERICA8.71%334 718
WELLS FARGO8.21%323 515
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION24.22%294 892
