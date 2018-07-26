Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced day announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 2, 2018, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.



To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-(844) 835-6563. The International dial-in number is 1-(970) 315-3916. The conference ID number for the live call is 4697699.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Press Releases & Events" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone (also known as ITI-007), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, depression and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a first-in-class molecule, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The Company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase (PDE) platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of CNS and other disorders. The lead molecule in the Company's PDE1 portfolio, ITI-214, is in development for the treatment of symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease and for the treatment of heart failure.

