Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc    ITCI

INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC (ITCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced day announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 2, 2018, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-(844) 835-6563. The International dial-in number is 1-(970) 315-3916. The conference ID number for the live call is 4697699.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Press Releases & Events" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone (also known as ITI-007), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, depression and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a first-in-class molecule, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The Company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase (PDE) platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of CNS and other disorders. The lead molecule in the Company's PDE1 portfolio, ITI-214, is in development for the treatment of symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease and for the treatment of heart failure.

Contact:
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Phone: 646-440-9333

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES I
02:01pIntra-Cellular Therapies to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Confer..
GL
07/23Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Publication Highlighting ITI-214 Mechanism..
GL
07/16Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Intercept Pharma and Three More Biotech ..
AC
07/12INTRA CELLULAR THERAPIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Novel Uses", ..
AQ
06/21INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Subm..
AQ
06/07INTRA CELLULAR THERAPIES : Initiates Rolling Submission of New Drug Application ..
AQ
06/07INTRA CELLULAR THERAPIES : Initiates Rolling Submission of New Drug Application ..
AQ
06/06Intra-Cellular Therapies Initiates Rolling Submission of New Drug Application..
GL
06/04INTRA CELLULAR THERAPIES : Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone ..
AQ
06/01INTRA CELLULAR THERAPIES : to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Co..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23Intra-Cellular Therapies announces publication of positive data on heart fail.. 
06/27APTINYX IPO : It Collaborated With Allergan, But Shares Are Not Cheap 
06/06Intra-Cellular initiates rolling NDA submission for schizophrenia med lumatep.. 
05/083 THINGS IN BIOTECH, MAY 7 : Novartis Thyroid Breakout, Redhill's Stomach Bugs, .. 
05/03Intra-Cellular Therapies beats by $0.01 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,11 M
EBIT 2018 -188 M
Net income 2018 -185 M
Finance 2018 300 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8 177x
EV / Sales 2019 35,3x
Capitalization 1 176 M
Chart INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC
Duration : Period :
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,4 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sharon Mates Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence J. Hineline Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert E. Davis Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew Satlin Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris D. Alafi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC53.11%1 176
GILEAD SCIENCES10.16%100 965
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.98%44 565
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.39%39 495
GENMAB9.67%10 925
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.39.30%9 506
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.