Intrasense : February 9, 2018 - Government changes at Intrasense

02/09/2018 | 11:06am CET

Intrasense (FR001117179886 - ALINS), specialist in medical imaging software solutions, today announces the appointment of a new management team, with a new Chairman and new Chief Executive Officer.

In order to develop Intrasense business and enable it to achieve operational profitability as quickly as possible, the Board of Directors, which met on 8 February 2018, appointed Nicolas Michelon Chairman of the Board of Directors and Nicolas Reymond Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Stéphane Chemouny for the work accomplished during his term as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, which ends today.

Nicolas Reymond, 36 years old, formerly Director of Business Development and Partnerships of Intrasense, brings his diverse experience of the medical software industry. Graduate from National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse (MSc in engineering), Nicolas previously spent 10 years at Philips Healthcare, holding various positions and responsibilities within R&D, Operations, Marketing and Business Development, both in France and abroad.

Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device called Myrian®, a software platform that facilitates diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up and makes them more secure. Thanks to Myrian®, more than 800 health institutions spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies, Myrian® also provides a universal image treatment solution that can be fully integrated in any health information system. Intrasense includes 45 employees among which 20 are dedicated to Research & Development. Intrasense has been labelled 'innovative company' by the BPI and invested more than 10 million euros in Research & Development since its creation.

Further information, visit www.intrasense.fr.

Intrasense

NewCap

Nicolas Reymond

Investor communication

Chief Executive Officer

Valentine Brouchot

Christophe Lamboeuf

Pierre Laurent

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 4 67 130 130

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 96

[email protected]

[email protected]

Intrasense SA published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 10:05:01 UTC.

