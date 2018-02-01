Log in
INTRUM JUSTITIA AB (INTRUM)
Intrum Justitia : calls for innovation to ensure financial wellbeing of European consumers

02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

The market-leading credit management company, Intrum, has wide-ranging expertise in debt collection services across multiple European markets. This provides both the opportunity and responsibility to set new standards and change the way people perceive credit management.

Over the course of the two-day hackathon event in Helsinki, Finland on April 11-12 this year, participants from education institutions, startups, SMEs and other organisations will create new concepts for managing personal finance.

- Today we launch a call for teams to hack the future of financial wellbeing with us. Consumption patterns are changing with digitalization, allowing for a wide variety of payment options. The 2017 European Consumer Payment Report indicates that as an increasing share of Europeans are willing to buy goods and services on credit, they also put themselves at higher financial risks. Having surveyed more than 24,000 European consumers, we see that these trends have a substantial impact on today's society, says Mikael Ericson, President & CEO of Intrum

Tackling the challenge with data science and innovations

The challenge that participants are asked to solve together is not an easy one. Intrum believes that by combining forces with innovators from outside of their own industry allows for a great opportunity to create unique digital customer experiences and innovations that support financial wellbeing of citizens across multiple nations. Partners like Tieto - the leading Nordic software and services company - and others, are important to allow for an optimal setting for challenge participants.

Teams participating in the hackathon will get access to the required material for the first time, and will be equipped with the latest technology and tools, customer insight and mentorship to bring their ideas to life.

The hackathon is supported by Tieto Experience Hub, which is Tieto's strategic innovation program, focused on cross-industry collaboration, design thinking and customer-centricity. Over the past years, Tieto XHub has co-created several open innovation programs including hackathons with customers like Elo, Fazer Food Services, Cargotec and UPM.

- IntrumHack sets out to solve one of the top challenges our society is facing - the future of financial wellbeing. Attitude to money has changed drastically since credit cards have replaced bills and coins in our wallets. Digital money is invisible and easy to spend, forgetting all the limits might lead to financial trouble. The challenge is vast, and fascinating at the same time. The commitment of Intrum to co-create radical and innovative concepts is clear - the data provided to selected teams has never been available publicly before. Combined with cross-disciplinary knowledge from the team's, open data sources and AI algorithms it is meant to explore the opportunities that lie beyond our current grasp, shares Ksenia Avetisova, Strategic Innovation Lead and CXHack concept owner at Tieto XHub.

The hackathon in April is just one of a number of initiatives, internally and externally, aimed at driving digitalisation and innovation at Intrum, and further cementing Intrum's position as the undisputed market leader.

For further information, please contact:

Annika Billberg, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Intrum

Tel: + 46 70 267 97 91

Ksenia Avetisova, Strategic Innovation Lead, Tieto

Tel: +358 46 8114913

http://intrum.com/intrumhack

About Tieto

Tieto aims to capture the significant opportunities of the data-driven world and turn them into lifelong value for people, business and society. We aim to be customers' first choice for business renewal by combining our software and services capabilities with a strong drive for co-innovation and ecosystems.

www.tieto.com

Intrum Justitia AB published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:09 UTC.

