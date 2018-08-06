Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intu Properties    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES (INTU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intu Properties : adds aspirational fashion brand Jack Wills to retail mix at Lakeside

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:36am CEST

Home/News/News and press releases/intu adds aspirational fashion brand Jack Wills to retail mix at intu Lakeside

06 August 2018

intu Lakeside adds Jack Wills to its impressive retail offering, after the retailer - which is in high demand within intu Lakeside's affluent catchment area - announces it will open a brand new standalone store in the centre.

Jack Wills, the high-profile British fashion retailer known for its quality, heritage-inspired designs has signed up for a 3,385 sq ft unit at intu Lakeside. The premium fashion brand is the latest of a string of new leasings for the centre, as intu invests £72 million in a major brand new state of the art leisure development.

Jack Wills has been producing clothing that embodies a young British style for almost 20 years. The brand, which found an early fanbase in the students of the UK's most heralded university cities and market towns, has acquired a wide consumer base and now attracts a variety of customers from across the world.

With an annual footfall of 20 million people and 1.4 million sq ft of retail, catering and leisure space, intu Lakeside is South-East England's favourite shopping destination. Jack Wills will join an impressive selection of leading retailers already in the centre, including Jo Malone London, Hugo Boss and Victoria's Secret.

Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director for intu, said: 'intu Lakeside's vibrant retail mix and the ongoing investment in our exciting new leisure development means it continues to offer a compelling retail experience.'

Our new leisure development and a string of new leasings demonstrate that intu Lakeside is truly a flagship destination, and the perfect location for Jack Wills to strengthen its presence in the affluent South-East region.'

Rebecca Ryman
regional managing director, intu

Peter Williams, chief executive and founder for Jack Wills, said: 'We are working with intu to bring more Jack Wills stores to the UK's best shopping destinations. intu Lakeside's status as a flagship destination with high footfall and a wide, catchment area will make it the perfect location for us to reach millions more customers in South-East England.'

Opening next year, the 175,000 sq ft leisure development at intu Lakeside will house 11 new restaurants and a number of exciting new leisure brands including Hollywood Bowl, Puttshack, Flip Out, and the first Nickelodeon theme park in a UK shopping centre; creating a unique retail and leisure destination.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 08:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTU PROPERTIES
10:36aINTU PROPERTIES : adds aspirational fashion brand Jack Wills to retail mix at La..
PU
07/30INTU PROPERTIES : Mazda partners with intu to bring innovative pop-up store to t..
PU
07/26Intu hits record low after rental growth warning; CEO to leave
RE
07/26INTU PROPERTIES : interim results 30 June 2018 press release
PU
07/26INTU PROPERTIES : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/26INTU PROPERTIES : Half-year results
CO
07/24Hammerson to exit retail parks as shareholder pressure builds
RE
07/23INTU PROPERTIES : New social dining concept launched at intu
PU
07/18INTU PROPERTIES : Stylist and intu announce Stylist Live Manchester
PU
07/16INTU PROPERTIES : Daniel Wellington launches first regional icon store outside o..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Intu Properties PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016LAND SECURITIES : An Under-Followed Play On Booming Real Estate 
2015Some Companies Are More Wonderful Than Others 
2015Intuit's (INTU) CEO Brad Smith on Q2 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2015After Hours Gainers / Losers 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 464 M
EBIT 2018 406 M
Net income 2018 -468 M
Debt 2018 4 964 M
Yield 2018 8,23%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 15,7x
EV / Sales 2019 15,7x
Capitalization 2 316 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
James Gordon McKinnon Operations Director
E. Matthew G. Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES-32.43%3 011
EQUINIX INC0.49%36 187
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.62%25 246
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 478
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.14%16 401
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-7.89%13 694
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.