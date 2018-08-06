Intu Properties : adds aspirational fashion brand Jack Wills to retail mix at Lakeside

Home/News/News and press releases/intu adds aspirational fashion brand Jack Wills to retail mix at intu Lakeside

06 August 2018

intu Lakeside adds Jack Wills to its impressive retail offering, after the retailer - which is in high demand within intu Lakeside's affluent catchment area - announces it will open a brand new standalone store in the centre.

Jack Wills, the high-profile British fashion retailer known for its quality, heritage-inspired designs has signed up for a 3,385 sq ft unit at intu Lakeside. The premium fashion brand is the latest of a string of new leasings for the centre, as intu invests £72 million in a major brand new state of the art leisure development.

Jack Wills has been producing clothing that embodies a young British style for almost 20 years. The brand, which found an early fanbase in the students of the UK's most heralded university cities and market towns, has acquired a wide consumer base and now attracts a variety of customers from across the world.

With an annual footfall of 20 million people and 1.4 million sq ft of retail, catering and leisure space, intu Lakeside is South-East England's favourite shopping destination. Jack Wills will join an impressive selection of leading retailers already in the centre, including Jo Malone London, Hugo Boss and Victoria's Secret.

Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director for intu, said: 'intu Lakeside's vibrant retail mix and the ongoing investment in our exciting new leisure development means it continues to offer a compelling retail experience.'

Our new leisure development and a string of new leasings demonstrate that intu Lakeside is truly a flagship destination, and the perfect location for Jack Wills to strengthen its presence in the affluent South-East region.' Rebecca Ryman

regional managing director, intu

Peter Williams, chief executive and founder for Jack Wills, said: 'We are working with intu to bring more Jack Wills stores to the UK's best shopping destinations. intu Lakeside's status as a flagship destination with high footfall and a wide, catchment area will make it the perfect location for us to reach millions more customers in South-East England.'

Opening next year, the 175,000 sq ft leisure development at intu Lakeside will house 11 new restaurants and a number of exciting new leisure brands including Hollywood Bowl, Puttshack, Flip Out, and the first Nickelodeon theme park in a UK shopping centre; creating a unique retail and leisure destination.