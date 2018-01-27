Intuit : QuickBooks Combines Artistry With Entrepreneurship; Unveils New Mini Documentary Featuring Linda Perry

While the world’s best-known musicians prepare to take the stage at the
Grammys, QuickBooks is shining a spotlight on the contributions made by
independent artists that power the $16 billion music industry. As part
of its “Backing You” campaign, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) QuickBooks today
unveiled a short documentary style film featuring Linda Perry that
focuses on the journey of emerging talent Willa Amai in an effort to
celebrate the many self-employed and small businesses that help build
the music industry.
With this film, Intuit QuickBooks will give the small businesses and
self-employed a voice outside of the recording studio. The film will not
only celebrate veteran singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Linda Perry,
but the millions of other small business owners who dare to dream and
follow their passions. In addition to the film, fans can view
behind-the-scenes interviews with Perry and Amai as well as enjoy a
Facebook Live performance by Amai at Intuit’s headquarters on February 7
via the brand’s Facebook page.
Perry has founded two record labels, composed and produced hit songs
including “Beautiful” for Christina Aguilera and “Get the Party Started”
for P!nk. Her latest venture, under the company name “We Are Hear,” is
working with 13-year old YouTube sensation Willa Amai on her recent
cover of “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” that she created for the
QuickBooks Backing You debut commercial.
“It is a universal truth that working for yourself can be rewarding and
liberating, but at times also unpredictable and lonely,” said Guy
Longworth, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Intuit QuickBooks.
“At Intuit we believe in supporting those who take a chance on their
dreams. As the world prepares to celebrate music, we are proud to honor
the independent workers like Linda and Willa, celebrating what they
bring to this industry.”
“As an artist and an entrepreneur, it is critical to align yourself with
people who allow you to both protect your passion and are of like
minds,” said Linda Perry, chief creative officer and partner, We are
Hear. “Aligning with QuickBooks was a natural fit because at the core,
they are truly commited to seeing artists, entrepreneurs and independent
workers like Willa and me succeed. Bringing to life an emerging talent
and artist like Willa Amai through this unique documentary has been an
incredible collaboration with QuickBooks, a brand that truly backs
entrepreneurs and artists like myself to further our dreams.”
Intuit QuickBooks recently launched Backing You, a campaign created to
celebrate and honor those who work for themselves. Since launching
QuickBooks more than 20 years ago, Intuit has made its mission to power
prosperity for small businesses and self-employed through services such
as QuickBooks Capital, Payroll, Payments and Self-Employed to features
like income and expense tracking that allow businesses to grow and
succeed. This new short film is just another example of Intuit’s
continued efforts to celebrate and champion the independent worker
around the world.
The short film is available now on YouTube,
Facebook
and Twitter.
The brand will also partner with renowned freelance concert and tour
poster graphic designer Kii Arens, to create Backing You posters of the
self-employed people highlighted in the campaign. The posters will be
featured in prominent locations near Madison Square Garden and will be
available on social media for download. The Backing You campaign was
created in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks’ new creative agency of
record, TBWAChiatDay LA.
