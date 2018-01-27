Intuit : QuickBooks Combines Artistry With Entrepreneurship; Unveils New Mini Documentary Featuring Linda Perry

Brand Spotlights Legendary Singer-Songwriter and Entrepreneur’s Latest Protégé Willa Amai Leading Up to Music’s Biggest Night

While the world’s best-known musicians prepare to take the stage at the Grammys, QuickBooks is shining a spotlight on the contributions made by independent artists that power the $16 billion music industry. As part of its “Backing You” campaign, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) QuickBooks today unveiled a short documentary style film featuring Linda Perry that focuses on the journey of emerging talent Willa Amai in an effort to celebrate the many self-employed and small businesses that help build the music industry.

With this film, Intuit QuickBooks will give the small businesses and self-employed a voice outside of the recording studio. The film will not only celebrate veteran singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Linda Perry, but the millions of other small business owners who dare to dream and follow their passions. In addition to the film, fans can view behind-the-scenes interviews with Perry and Amai as well as enjoy a Facebook Live performance by Amai at Intuit’s headquarters on February 7 via the brand’s Facebook page.

Perry has founded two record labels, composed and produced hit songs including “Beautiful” for Christina Aguilera and “Get the Party Started” for P!nk. Her latest venture, under the company name “We Are Hear,” is working with 13-year old YouTube sensation Willa Amai on her recent cover of “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” that she created for the QuickBooks Backing You debut commercial.

“It is a universal truth that working for yourself can be rewarding and liberating, but at times also unpredictable and lonely,” said Guy Longworth, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Intuit QuickBooks. “At Intuit we believe in supporting those who take a chance on their dreams. As the world prepares to celebrate music, we are proud to honor the independent workers like Linda and Willa, celebrating what they bring to this industry.”

“As an artist and an entrepreneur, it is critical to align yourself with people who allow you to both protect your passion and are of like minds,” said Linda Perry, chief creative officer and partner, We are Hear. “Aligning with QuickBooks was a natural fit because at the core, they are truly commited to seeing artists, entrepreneurs and independent workers like Willa and me succeed. Bringing to life an emerging talent and artist like Willa Amai through this unique documentary has been an incredible collaboration with QuickBooks, a brand that truly backs entrepreneurs and artists like myself to further our dreams.”

Intuit QuickBooks recently launched Backing You, a campaign created to celebrate and honor those who work for themselves. Since launching QuickBooks more than 20 years ago, Intuit has made its mission to power prosperity for small businesses and self-employed through services such as QuickBooks Capital, Payroll, Payments and Self-Employed to features like income and expense tracking that allow businesses to grow and succeed. This new short film is just another example of Intuit’s continued efforts to celebrate and champion the independent worker around the world.

The short film is available now on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The brand will also partner with renowned freelance concert and tour poster graphic designer Kii Arens, to create Backing You posters of the self-employed people highlighted in the campaign. The posters will be featured in prominent locations near Madison Square Garden and will be available on social media for download. The Backing You campaign was created in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks’ new creative agency of record, TBWAChiatDay LA.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Its global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Intuit’s innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves partners and 46 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. For the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands, visit Intuit.com and follow on Facebook.

